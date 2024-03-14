Newspaper icon
Coastal Advice Group merges with Compass Financial Management

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:13PM

Coastal Advice Group (CAG) has continued its expansion plans by announcing it has merged with Port Macquarie financial advice firm Compass Financial Management.

This comes after CAG also acquired both RI Advice Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning.

"After successfully executing four strategic mergers and acquisitions within the last eight months, three of those being in the past eight weeks, our team has meticulously honed our integration process to ensure seamless transitions for all stakeholders including vendors, staff, and clients," CAG chief executive Daniel Brown said.

"Our commitment to excellence shines through as we continuously refine our methods to deliver unparalleled value and continuity in every transaction. With our unwavering focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, we are confident in our ability to navigate challenges and seize growth opportunities."

The team now stands at 46 staff including 14 financial advisers with over 300 years of combined industry experience with two more existing staff about to commence their professional years.

"We are excited to join a progressive, like-minded, financial planning organisation. This new association with the Coastal Advice Group offers our clients access to a deeper and more engaged client experience as well as securing Compass Financial's future as a trusted partner and provider of financial advice in our region, for the long term," Robert Reid, senior financial adviser and proprietor at Compass Financial Management said.

The recent expansion initiatives are aligned with CAG's growth plan, aimed at solidifying its position as one of Australia's premier providers of financial advice.

CAG will offer specialist advice and customer experience with dedicated roles to support clients in the areas of insurance and aged care, enabling the core team to focus on retirement planning and wealth management.

"We have strategically pursued premium businesses in these three transactions, and when we focus solely on the growth aspects, the opportunities for best practices and process refinement that these transactions bring to both our day-to-day operations and our vision for growth are extremely exciting," CAG chief operating officer Mitch Ramsbotham said.

"This evolution of Coastal Advice incorporates over 100 years of collective experience in the financial services sector through the involvement of the four vendor principals. This not only provides us with the manpower and capacity for the next steps but also a wealth of knowledge and opportunities within the business for the right people to lead us forward."

CAG said it has plans to continue growing its offering and is pursuing further M&A opportunities with compatible financial advice firms along the Australian coastline.

