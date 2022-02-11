Co-founder departs Future Super

One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Adam Verwey, who founded Future Super with Simon Sheikh in 2014, has left the fund.

"Adam is taking time out to take a break and travel the world now that the borders have reopened," a spokesperson for the fund said.

"Verwey remains an active Future Super shareholder and leaves behind his legacy of ethical investing and a unique screening approach."

During his time with the fund, Verwey led several different teams and was most recently heading up Future Super's investment and impact teams.

"Verwey steps away from his full-time role at Future Super but will continue to be actively involved in ethical investment and shareholder advocacy through his director role at ACCR [Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility], investment committee role at climate investing start-up Bloom Impact as a responsible manager with Professional Superannuation Management," the spokesperson clarified.

Verwey also holds an investment committee role with ETF provider BetaShares, which has a unique investment partnership with Future Super.

Prior to founding Future Super, Verwey was a senior relationships manager at Australian Ethical and treasurer for the Climate Action Network Australia.

Future Super has been one of the fastest growing funds in Australia in recent years, growing to more than $1 billion in funds under management by attracting ethically minded members and those concerned about climate change.

Verwey's fellow co-founder Sheikh remains with the fund.