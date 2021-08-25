ClearView offloads advice unit

ClearView is divesting its financial advice business for $15.2 million to another ASX-listed firm.

Centrepoint Alliance will acquire ClearView subsidiaries ClearView Financial Advice (CFA), Matrix Planning Solutions and LaVista Licensee Solutions.

The deal will give ClearView a 25% shareholding in Centrepoint. ClearView will be able to appoint one director to the Centrepoint board upon completion, which is anticipated occur around October 31.

The purchase will be financed by the issue $12 million in escrowed Centrepoint shares and a cash consideration of $3.2 million.

The CFA and Matrix dealer groups had 175 financial advisers operating under their licences at the end of FY21. LaVista had 34 adviser practices with 106 financial advisers using its services.

After the divestment, ClearView will have its life insurance and wealth management businesses left.

"The deal with Centrepoint Alliance provides the combined entity with immediate scale, a strong and effective management team, best of breed technology and processes and the capability to take a market leading position in the financial advice industry to build a strategically successful and profitable financial advice business," ClearView said in a statement.

"It further allows ClearView to indirectly participate in the industry consolidation (given structural market changes) and at the same time separate its product manufacturer and financial advice arms."

Newly appointed Centrepoint chief executive John Shuttleworth said: "This transaction represents the next phase of Centrepoint Alliance's growth by providing immediate scale and will increase the business's long-term value and profitability".

Looking forward, Shuttleworth said while continued disruption in the advice sector is expected, Centrepoint is well positioned to take advantage and will focus on growing its range of licensee solutions to build greater scale and profitability, further investing in technology, and enhancing its portfolio implementation solutions with the goal of keeping costs low.

"We enter FY22 with a positive outlook for growth and look forward to providing quality business services and support to a broader range of financial advice professionals in the year ahead," he said.

This article was updated at 1.30pm.