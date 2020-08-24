Chief economist update: Gone fishing

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe didn't exactly quote this proverb when he testified before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on August 14, he offered a different prescription.

"Give man a fish" - JobKeeper, JobSeeker, Backing Business Initiative, HomeBuilder initiative - "and you feed him for a day" (these schemes have limited the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic economy).

Borrow to create jobs "and you feed him for a lifetime".

"In going forward, the challenge we face is to create jobs, and the state governments do control many of the levers here. They control many of the infrastructure programs. They do much of the health and education spending. They're responsible for much of the maintenance of much of Australia's infrastructure. So I would hope, over time, we would see more efforts to increase public investment in Australia to create jobs, and the state governments have a really critical role to play there," Lowe said.

Credit ratings be damned.

"To date, I think many of the state governments have been concerned about having extra measures because they want to preserve the low levels of debt and their credit ratings. I understand why they do that, but I think preserving the credit ratings is not particularly important; what's important is that we use the public balance sheet in a time of crisis to create jobs for people," he said.

"From my perspective, creating jobs for people is much more important than preserving the credit ratings. I have no concerns at all about the state governments being able to borrow more money at low interest rates."

"The Reserve Bank is making sure that's the case. The priority for us is to create jobs, and the state governments have an important role there, and I think, over time, they can do more. But the federal government may be able to do more as well. We may need all shoulders to the wheel."

Sure, there's no better time to borrow. Based on Factset data, Australia can issue 30-year government bonds at just 1.75% -- accounting for inflation, that's practically free money.

But as the Chair of the Economics Committee Tim Wilson asked: "Is one of the core reasons we have been able to cushion the economic impact that we have had fiscal space to do so because there was a certain degree of prudence in the lead-up to this crisis? If we were to take on more debt, at what point would you say debt would become too high such that we wouldn't be being prudent in making sure we were prepared if there were another crisis—another pandemic or some other event—where we need fiscal policy as a lever to support people"?

Lowe's response: "You're right: in principle, the level of debt could be so high that you don't have that option in the future. I'm not worried about that at all in the foreseeable future, though. The starting position here was very good. The more pressing issue is, I think, what the next couple of years look like".

"To date it's been income support, and over time in the recovery phase there will need to be greater focus on direct creation of jobs through government spending and through improving the investment and hiring environment. That's more than just giving people money to help them through, which is what the focus has been on so far."

