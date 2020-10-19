Chief economist update: COVID-19 returns to Europe with a vengeance

It won't be long now till we again hear "balcony concertos" - the ones started in Italy back in March this year (and gone viral on cyberspace) when the government imposed a hard lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic - for infections in Europe are rising exponentially more than the first wave.

A picture paints a thousand words:

The rate of increase in infections is such that the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that death rates could be four to five times more by January 2021 than they were in April this year.

European governments have, so far, resisted re-imposing national lockdowns. As per Factset, "Mitigation measures from major EU economies largely focused on limiting social mixing and toughening existing restrictions. France, which has become the new hotspot by registering 30K new cases in one day, declared a state of emergency with night time curfews in Paris and eight other cities. Germany also toughened rules on gatherings and curfews for bars and restaurants," it reads.

"The UK's tiered mitigation system saw more parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and importantly, capital city London facing tighter curbs, which includes a ban on households socialising indoors, limit mixing outdoors and discourage use of public transport. Meanwhile, Spain's Catalonia shut bars and restaurants. Italy did the same for many regions and strengthened existing social distancing and face covering rules. The Netherlands entered a partial lockdown. Central Europe, which had been spared in the March-April wave, saw big spikes in cases."

These are already impacting business activity in the region.

The composite index dropped back to a three-month low reading of 50.1 in September - the second consecutive month of decline.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand - 53.7 in September from 51.7 in August - due to a strong increase in new orders as export markets re-opened.

However, the service sector posted its biggest contraction (47.6) since May (30.5) as, according to Markit Economics, "face-to-face consumer businesses in particular have been hit by intensifying virus concerns".

At its September meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) forecast Eurozone GDP contracting by 8% in 2020 - better than the 8.7% slump predicted in June. Growth projections for the year 2021 and 2022 were unchanged at 5% and 3.2%, respectively.

But explained that: "The baseline rests on a number of critical assumptions concerning the evolution of the pandemic. The resurgence of infections seen in some European regions in recent weeks is assumed to broaden and intensify over the next few quarters, requiring a continuation of containment measures and/or behavioural changes by economic agents."

"By virtue of the experience gained on how to deal with the pandemic, these responses are assumed to become more efficient, implying lower economic costs than in the initial wave."

Then again, the ECB didn't factor in recent developments, when the virus returned with a vengeance.

