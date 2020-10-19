NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-19 returns to Europe with a vengeance
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   11:09AM

It won't be long now till we again hear "balcony concertos" - the ones started in Italy back in March this year (and gone viral on cyberspace) when the government imposed a hard lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic - for infections in Europe are rising exponentially more than the first wave.

A picture paints a thousand words:

The rate of increase in infections is such that the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that death rates could be four to five times more by January 2021 than they were in April this year.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

European governments have, so far, resisted re-imposing national lockdowns. As per Factset, "Mitigation measures from major EU economies largely focused on limiting social mixing and toughening existing restrictions. France, which has become the new hotspot by registering 30K new cases in one day, declared a state of emergency with night time curfews in Paris and eight other cities. Germany also toughened rules on gatherings and curfews for bars and restaurants," it reads.

"The UK's tiered mitigation system saw more parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and importantly, capital city London facing tighter curbs, which includes a ban on households socialising indoors, limit mixing outdoors and discourage use of public transport. Meanwhile, Spain's Catalonia shut bars and restaurants. Italy did the same for many regions and strengthened existing social distancing and face covering rules. The Netherlands entered a partial lockdown. Central Europe, which had been spared in the March-April wave, saw big spikes in cases."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

These are already impacting business activity in the region.

The composite index dropped back to a three-month low reading of 50.1 in September - the second consecutive month of decline.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand - 53.7 in September from 51.7 in August - due to a strong increase in new orders as export markets re-opened.

However, the service sector posted its biggest contraction (47.6) since May (30.5) as, according to Markit Economics, "face-to-face consumer businesses in particular have been hit by intensifying virus concerns".

At its September meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) forecast Eurozone GDP contracting by 8% in 2020 - better than the 8.7% slump predicted in June. Growth projections for the year 2021 and 2022 were unchanged at 5% and 3.2%, respectively.

But explained that: "The baseline rests on a number of critical assumptions concerning the evolution of the pandemic. The resurgence of infections seen in some European regions in recent weeks is assumed to broaden and intensify over the next few quarters, requiring a continuation of containment measures and/or behavioural changes by economic agents."

"By virtue of the experience gained on how to deal with the pandemic, these responses are assumed to become more efficient, implying lower economic costs than in the initial wave."

Then again, the ECB didn't factor in recent developments, when the virus returned with a vengeance.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Pandemic, what pandemic?
Chief economist update: Money buys happiness
Chief economist update: The W in the second wave
Chief economist update: Yoshihide and the yen
Chief economist update: Australia's third arrow
Chief economist update: Middle Kingdom on top
Chief economist update: As luck would have it
Chief economist update: China's post-pandemic economy
Chief economist update: Global healing?
Chief economist update: The second oil price discounting wave
Editor's Choice
Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:49PM
Australian asset managers are the fourth-fastest growing of their global peers, clocking in 11.9% in compounded annual growth over the last five years, says a new report from Willis Towers Watson.
QSuper head of advice exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The head of QSuper's advice unit has departed after the superannuation fund restructured its financial-advice offering to members.
AMP awards mandate to BlackRock
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
BlackRock has won a passive investment strategy mandate from AMP New Zealand for an undisclosed amount.
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
APRA and ASIC have published the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes, demonstrating the difference financial advisers make when it comes to TPD and trauma claims.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
NSW Roundtable Discussion Group 
OCT
20
VIC Member Insured Benefits Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2KBS9knC