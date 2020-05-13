NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: China's beef with Australia
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   11:57AM

'The Lucky Country' it may be but the year 2020 is not turning out well for Australia.

Less than five months into the year and it has gone from devastation wrought by the bushfires, the lockdown forced on society by the coronavirus and, just in, a brewing trade war with China - its biggest trading partner.

China has recently banned meat imports from Australia, citing violations of quarantine and custom standards.

The ban on beef came soon after China's Ministry of Commerce gave Australian barley suppliers 10 days to "please explain" anti-dumping allegations, threatening to slap them with custom duties of up to 80%.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Sure, sure, China could cite all the laws, rules and regulations of international trade to back its recent vindictive action against Australia.

For that's what it is - retaliation against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus.

China's ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, has already flagged this around three weeks earlier, warning bilateral trade relations could suffer if Australia did not stop its call for a COVID-19 inquiry.

The Middle Kingdom strikes back. China is now walking its talk. This has prompted fears among Australian dairy producers that they could be next in line to take the hit from Beijing.

This would surely put a dent in Australia's agricultural exports which makes up 3% of GDP and brings in around 13% of total exports income ... and the workers employed in the industry and the ancillary sectors that service the industry.

China's trade ban/boycott could expand to other commodity and services - education and tourism - exports should Beijing's beef with Canberra persist.

Sadly, Australia would hurt more than it would hurt China.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) show China accounted for 30.6% of Australia's total exports in fiscal year 2017/18, more than double that shipped to Japan - the second biggest market - at 12.7%.

But Australia also bought a lot more from China - the country's top imports source - procuring 18.0% of its total imports from Beijing during the period. Imports from the US of A (12.3% of total) came second.

Overall, and in Australian dollar terms, Australia received more than it spent on trade with China - earning A$123.3 billion in goods and services exports to China (as at FY2017/18 based on DFAT numbers) and spending only A$71.3 billion on imports from China.

China may lose the moral high ground but it'll certainly come out on top should the bilateral trade between Beijing and Canberra stops completely.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

