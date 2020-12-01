NEWS
Executive Appointments
Charter Hall REIT adds director
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:03PM

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) has appointed former AMP Capital global head of real estate as executive director of the responsible entity for the REIT.

Carmel Hourigan was recently appointed as Charter Hall Office chief executive after four years in her role at AMP.

She has over 28 years' experience in real estate investment and was previously chief investment officer at The GPT Group, managing director - investment management Australia at Lendlease and head of listed funds at Challenger.

Hourigan is a director of the Property Council of Australia, serves as a special advisor to the Property Male Champions of Change group and is a fellow of the Australian Property Institute.

"We welcome Carmel to the CHWALE board and know that she will make a valuable contribution as CLW continues to execute on its strategy to provide investors with stable and secure income," Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said.

AMP Capital announced in August that it had promoted AMP Capital Real Estate chief operating officer and managing director separate accounts Kylie O'Connor as its new head of real estate following Hourigan's resignation.

