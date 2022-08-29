Newspaper icon
CEFC invests in Macquarie cattle station fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 29 AUG 2022   12:29PM

The federal government's Clean Energy Finance Corporation has committed $75 million to Macquarie-owned Paraway Pastrol, as the farming giant aims to cut its methane emissions.

The investment, made via the Macquarie Pastoral Fund, will see Paraway reduce its methane intensity by at least 30% by 2030, in line with the Global Methane Pledge.

To do so, Paraway will trial and showcase new technologies and practices to cut emissions, including altered herd management and genetics selection, changes to feed additive and farm practices, vegetation management and enhanced emissions measurement.

Operating 28 pastoral and cropping farms over more than 4.5 million hectares across Australia, Macquarie's Paraway has capacity to run more than 220,000 cattle and 250,000 sheep, as well as a mixture of dryland and irrigated cropping.

Macquarie Asset Management said it is committed to sustainability and works closely with portfolio companies of its managed funds, like Paraway, to "ensure they have the capabilities, and resources needed to measure their emissions, set reduction targets, and develop realistic plans to achieve them."

Commenting on the investment, CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth said the agriculture sector is a vital part of the Australian economy.

"As an emissions intensive industry that contributes significantly to Australia's carbon footprint, we must redouble our efforts to help farmers do their important work sustainably," he said.

He added that CEFC is excited to work with Paraway on its net zero pathway, including addressing important methane emission reductions which we hope can be translated to the broader pastoral sector.

"Paraway's portfolio of farms is ideally suited to test some of the innovative emission reduction technologies and practice changes for pastoral operations," Learmonth said.

"By adopting the principles of the Methane Pledge, Paraway has shown significant industry leadership in its' commitment to curb methane emissions."

Read more: Paraway PastrolClean Energy Finance CorporationIan LearmonthMacquarie Pastoral FundMacquarie Asset Management
