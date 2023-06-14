Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy

Cbus has named Justin Arter's successor as chief executive and promoted its chief member officer as second in charge.

Kristian Fok takes on the top job, a role he was overseeing in an acting capacity since Arter resigned in May.

As chief investment officer, Fok led Cbus' hybrid internalisation strategy, which brought 38% of funds under management in-house thus saving members more than $500 million, chair Wayne Swan said.

"He innately understands the fund, its heritage, and our connection to the built environment sector," Swan said.

"Kristian is devoted to the profit-to-member model that underpins industry super funds and the board looks forward to working with him to continue delivering for members."

Marianne Walker assumes the role of deputy chief executive, which Fok held for the more than 10 years, and maintains the responsibilities of chief member officer.

Walker joined the fund in 2019 as group executive of member and employer experience.

Before that she was the executive director of customer support at Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services.

"Administering superannuation funds has increased in complexity as funds have expanded, and Marianne carries a fierce determination to cut through barriers and deliver the best possible services for our 900,000 members, now and into the future," Swan said.

"She calls a spade a spade and what you see is what you get. Our members and sponsoring organisations appreciate that."

Cbus finalised its merger with EISS Super in May. It marked Cbus' second merger in 13 months after it joined forces with Media Super in April 2022.

Arter, who joined the fund in July 2020 from BlackRock and the Victorian Funds Management Corporation, announced his intentions to leave Cbus after the merger with EISS Super.