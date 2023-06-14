Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy

Cbus appoints chief executive, deputyBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 14 JUN 2023 12:32PM
Read more: Cbus, EISS Super, Justin Arter, BlackRock, Kristian Fok, Marianne Walker, Media Super
Cbus has named Justin Arter's successor as chief executive and promoted its chief member officer as second in charge.
Kristian Fok takes on the top job, a role he was overseeing in an acting capacity since Arter resigned in May.
As chief investment officer, Fok led Cbus' hybrid internalisation strategy, which brought 38% of funds under management in-house thus saving members more than $500 million, chair Wayne Swan said.
"He innately understands the fund, its heritage, and our connection to the built environment sector," Swan said.
"Kristian is devoted to the profit-to-member model that underpins industry super funds and the board looks forward to working with him to continue delivering for members."
Marianne Walker assumes the role of deputy chief executive, which Fok held for the more than 10 years, and maintains the responsibilities of chief member officer.
Walker joined the fund in 2019 as group executive of member and employer experience.
Before that she was the executive director of customer support at Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services.
"Administering superannuation funds has increased in complexity as funds have expanded, and Marianne carries a fierce determination to cut through barriers and deliver the best possible services for our 900,000 members, now and into the future," Swan said.
"She calls a spade a spade and what you see is what you get. Our members and sponsoring organisations appreciate that."
Cbus finalised its merger with EISS Super in May. It marked Cbus' second merger in 13 months after it joined forces with Media Super in April 2022.
Arter, who joined the fund in July 2020 from BlackRock and the Victorian Funds Management Corporation, announced his intentions to leave Cbus after the merger with EISS Super.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy
APAC now most active region for VC: Data
FinClear partners with trading platform
|Sponsored by
How do you unlock more value for your clients?
Consider investing in commercial property. Income yields currently around 5% p.a. See website for important information.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Hugh Humphrey
COUNTPLUS LIMITED