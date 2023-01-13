CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Padilla recently served as senior director within the APAC research team, with a focus on Pacific markets. She joined CBRE Investment Management in 2010 in Los Angeles, working as a director in the global research team.

Prior to her role in global research, Padilla served on the portfolio team for one of the firm's U.S. open-end core funds and was based in New York.

"Sandy has a breadth and depth of experience harnessing extensive data and market insights to help drive better portfolio solutions, investment outcomes and performance for our clients," CBRE Investment Management head of insights and intelligence Sabina Reeves said.

"Her promotion to this regional leadership role demonstrates the strength of our more than 50-person-strong global research and analytics team."

The appointment came as parent company CBRE released its latest investor survey. The 2023 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey, which features insights from more than 500 investors across the region, found that although fundraising activity remains healthy, most investors intend to adopt a wait-and-see stance in the first half of the year.

Conducted in November and December 2022, the survey also uncovered a more cautious sentiment towards commercial real estate investment amid the upward interest rate cycle and the growing likelihood of a recession in the US and Europe.

Real estate allocations among Asia-based institutional investors were largely below their global peers, with respondents indicating that their allocations to real estate will remain the same or increase over the next 12 months.

Within the real estate sector, industrial and logistics remained the most preferred asset class, while residential (especially multifamily and built-to-rent) logged the strongest uptick in interest.

Offices are still the top property type among core investors.

"Although healthcare-related properties have overtaken data centres to become the most popular alternative sector, the investible universe for this asset class in Asia Pacific remains limited," it said.

When it comes to investment destinations in 2023, Tokyo retained its status as the most preferred city for cross-border investment for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sydney and Melbourne also kept their spots in the top 10, and with cap rates expected to expand, "investors are paying closer attention to opportunities across all sectors," the report said.

Finally, around 60% of investors, the bulk of which are private equity funds, real estate funds and REITs, intend to continue to adopt ESG criteria in their decision making.

Australia and Singapore lead the rest of Asia Pacific in green building adoption, with green buildings set to become the norm across the region along with the global commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Elsewhere, investors continue to see ESG adoption as involving substantial costs.

"CBRE believes that cost-conscious investors can consider participating in projects with shorter payback periods by using green debt financing," the report said.

"...Investors are strongly advised to include ESG criteria into their investment decisions."