NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   12:02PM

ASIC has trumped the Commonwealth Bank for failures in its AgriAdvantage Plus Package, with the Federal Court of Australia ordering the bank to cough up a $5 million penalty.

On Friday, the Court found that the bank had breached the ASIC Act and Corporations Act between May 2005 and December 2015 for failures relating to the package.

CBA sold the AA+ Package to customers during the 10-year period, which promised them benefits in the form of fee waivers, interest rate discounts and bonus interest on savings in exchange for package fees on 22 of the bank's products.

A total of 8659 customers were impacted by CBA's conduct on 131,542 occasions during the period, with CBA banking $8,087,276.23 in incorrectly charged fees, interest on loans, and underpaid interest on savings.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

During the proceedings, CBA admitted to not providing the benefits laid out in the terms of the package, with customers instead facing overcharged fees, interest on loans and fees, and underpaid interest on savings.

The bank attributed the failure to "the highly manual nature" of systems surrounding the package, as well as "CBA having no systems or processes in place to check whether customers were receiving benefits".

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan agreed that the bank's conduct was the result of inadequate internal processes.

"ASIC considers that CBA's conduct in this matter, which was examined in detail during the Financial Services Royal Commission, was the result of inadequate systems and processes," he said.

"Because of its conduct, CBA failed to deliver its AgriAdvantage package efficiently, honestly and fairly as it was obliged to do under s912A of the Corporations Act.

"As a result, over 8000 customers were affected."

The Court found that the bank had contravened section ss12DA(1), 12DB(1)(e) and (g), 12DI(3) of the ASIC Act and 912A(1)(a) and (c) of the Corporations Act.

The Judge said CBA had breached its obligation to do "all things necessary" to ensure that the services covered by its AFSL were provided fairly, honestly and efficiently, with the failures arising from the bank negligence in establishing and maintaining systems to ensure it could provide the benefits of the package.

Despite the misconduct and large number of customers impacted by the AA+ Package, ASIC said the $5 million penalty was appropriate.

"A pecuniary penalty of $5 million is appropriate having regard to the number of contraventions, the prejudice to customers, the duration of the contraventions and the inadequacy of CBA's internal systems and processes," ASIC said.

"The penalty imposed recognises the gravity of the contraventions that occurred whilst taking into account the 'very substantial mitigating circumstances', including that the contravening conduct was not deliberate and that there has since been 'complete rectification and remediation'."

Crennan argued the bank had taken appropriate steps to address the harm caused by the package, and encouraged other regulated entities to make admissions over failures to avoid heftier penalties.

"As recognised by Justice Beach in his judgment, CBA took steps to address the harm that the conduct caused and, importantly, made admissions as to its contraventions of the law at the first possible opportunity in the litigation," he said.

"ASIC's expectation of the entities that it regulates is that, in appropriate circumstances, when ASIC issues proceedings against them, they ought to make admissions and engage in the penalties process at the earliest possible opportunity."

Read more: CBAASICCorporations ActAgriAdvantage Plus PackageCommonwealth BankFederal Court of AustraliaDaniel CrennanRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC takes action on two AFSLs
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
CBA sells 55% of CFS
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Adviser banned for five years
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
916 advisers gone in three months, ASIC responds
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AN6Q1YDk