Caddick victims sue auditors in class action

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:49PM

A new class action led by victims of Melissa Caddick alleges that auditors of their self-managed superannuation funds failed their jobs to detect fraudulent activities.

Twenty-four victims, together with the help of Melbourne-based law firm Mackay Chapman, are suing the SMSF auditors who allegedly failed to pick up that the assets Caddick invested never existed when reviewing the annual financial reports.

Filed in the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on October 27, the litigants allege that the auditors engaged in breach of contract, negligence, and misleading or deceptive conduct or representations.

Justice Markovic is set to preside over the class action.

Former clients, many of whom had SMSFs, believed their money was predominately invested in ASX-listed equities using CommSec accounts.

In the eight years to 2020, at least five auditors were engaged to conduct the mandatory annual audit of the SMSFs, Mackay Chapman said.

"The auditors all provided audit reports that, in effect, gave the SMSFs a clean bill of health. Specifically, all of the audit reports found that the financial reports for the SMSFs were 'free from material misstatement' and 'presented fairly in all material respects the financial position of the SMSF'. In other words, they did not identify any concerns," the law firm said.

"We now know that the financial reports reviewed by the auditors were supported by fraudulent documentation prepared by Ms Caddick and the assets said to be held by the SMSFs did not exist."

Caddick purported to be a licensed financial adviser and reportedly defrauded some $23 million from her clients as early as 2012, essentially running a Ponzi scheme.

She disappeared on 12 November 2020, the day after ASIC raided her home.

In March 2021, ASIC dropped the 38 criminal charges it was pursuing after the police confirmed that a shoe containing human remains washed up on Bournda Beach in New South Wales was forensically identified as belonging to Caddick.

In August, liquidators Jones Partners distributed $3 million to victims from the sale of her share portfolio and Dover Heights property.

Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
A rival bidder is looking to displace Count's acquisition of Diverger, offering to pay nearly 24% more than what is currently on the table.

Caddick victims sue auditors in class action

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:49PM
A new class action led by victims of Melissa Caddick alleges that auditors of their self-managed superannuation funds failed their jobs to detect fraudulent activities.

Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Frontier Advisors contends that superannuation fund designs inadvertently minimise retirees' income, contravening funds' obligation to provide the best possible outcomes for their members.

Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
Both parties have confirmed they're in discussions regarding a potential takeover of PM Capital by Regal Partners.

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

