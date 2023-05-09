Newspaper icon
Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   7:43PM

The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges continue to pose a threat to long-term fiscal stability.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers touted the surplus and smaller deficits compared with recent budgets.

"We are now forecasting a small surplus in 2022-23 which would be the first in 15 years," he said.

"We expect that to be followed by a deficit of $13.9 billion in 2023-24 and lower deficits across the forward years compared to recent Budgets, leading to a $125.9 billion improvement over five years, and a much lower public debt burden."

Budget documents described the surplus as an "unprecedented turnaround" from the $77.9 billion deficit that the Labor government inherited.

Since the October Budget, the medium-term fiscal position has improved, with the deficit projected to be just 0.2% of GDP in 2033-34.

The reduced need for borrowing has led to lower gross debt, which is expected to peak sooner that previously forecast, in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, the budget faces persistent structural spending pressures from fast-growing payment areas including in defence, health, aged care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and interest payments.

To address these challenges, the government said it's taking steps to "strengthen the fiscal position". Measures include targeted superannuation concessions, which will reduce tax concessions available to individuals with balances over $3 million and a 15% global and domestic minimum tax for large multinational companies.

Meanwhile, budget documents noted that global growth is set to slow considerably in 2023 due to high inflation, sharply rising interest rates, and tightening financial conditions associated with recent banking sector strains.

"The Australian economy is not immune from these global economic challenges, but it is well placed to navigate them," budget documents said.

"The unemployment rate is holding near 50-year lows of 3.5%, wages growth has picked up, and national income is being supported by elevated commodity prices, which are flowing through to higher export revenues."

Although the Australian economy is expected to outperform all major advanced economies, global and domestic headwinds will inevitably drag on activity in 2023-24.

A more pronounced slowdown in the world economy could result from continued tightening in global monetary policy in response to persistent inflation or a deterioration in financial conditions. This would affect commodity prices, consumer and business confidence, and real activity.

Further, the ongoing impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic inflation could dampen household spending through reduced real income and higher for longer interest rates.

