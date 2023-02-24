Newspaper icon
Bridges can meet advice affordability gap: Mota

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 FEB 2023   12:40PM

Following a massive overhaul, Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota is confident that one of its brands will be able to meet the growing advice affordability gap.

Commenting on the recent performance of the advice business, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota told Financial Standard that the reduction in revenue in part revolves around overhauling the Bridges Financial Services model.

Net revenue earned by the advice business was down 10% year on year to $103.7 million. This was partly because of consolidating Bridges with MLC Advice, as low fee-paying clients move off fixed-term services.

"The reduction is mainly across the self-licensed and self-employed channels showing a moderation in decline over recent periods. This was driven in part by the expiry of the FASEA exam deadline on 30 September 2022. Declines are consistent with slowing reductions across the industry," the directors' report show.

Mota attributed the reduction in revenue to some clients paying fees that were below the minimum fee level and were subsequently turned off, as well as adviser turnover.

"We've seen revenue come down, we've seen costs come down further, which means that the profitability of advice is improving as expected," he said.

"We think Bridges can become a leading advice proposition for middle Australia and that continues to be a work in progress," he said.

Mota expects the integration will take another 12 months. As for the MLC brand, Mota expects it will hit the breakeven target at the end of 2024.

"If the self-employed channels breakeven, we expect the advice division as a whole to be tracking at [about] the $10 million profit," he said.

Rainmaker analysis shows that Insignia led the pack in terms of adviser numbers, followed by AMP.

"How do we remain at the front of the pack of one of the largest? We need to continue to grow," Mota said.

"Building the right foundation with future growth is really important for us."

This will be achieved via its simplification project, which involves running fewer systems, implementing contemporary technology with better user experience and functionality, and providing affordable advice.

"If we deliver that and deliver it consistently, I've got no doubt that we'll continue to grow this business," he said.

As part of its simplification plans, the group will reduce the number of platforms running from six to one, eventually making Evolve the main platform.

Insignia ended the year with 1525 advisers, a net loss of 240 advisers compared to the end of December 2021.

