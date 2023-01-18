Bravura restructures operating model, makes new appointments

Bravura restructures operating model, makes new appointmentsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 18 JAN 2023 12:46PM
Bravura's executive team has instituted an organisational change program to reconfigure its operating model, shifting some leadership roles.
The program, led by Bravura chief executive Libby Roy, will focus on establishing a product framework that supports clients' needs, improves workforce planning to meet product and client resource demands, and enhances existing processes to better align costs with expected revenue.
Bravura has engaged external consultants, A. T. Kearney, to assist with the program.
As part of the program, Bravura chief financial officer and joint company secretary Brent Henley will move to the newly created role of chief commercial officer.
Bravura has also commenced a formal search internally and externally for a successor to Henley.
Meanwhile, Harmen Fredrizke will be acting chief financial officer.
Fredrizke has been Bravura's group controller since joining the business in 2014. He was previously finance director at the Computer Sciences Corporation and has held other senior finance roles at iSoft Group and Sydney Airport Corporation.
Bravura also appointed Adam Warwick to the position of chief technology officer, based in London.
Warwick has more than 20 years' experience in technology roles, most recently as chief information officer for UK wealth management company Quilter. He has also held chief information officer accountability on behalf of Aviva and Zurich.
Bravura chair Neil Broekhuizen said: "We welcome Adam to Bravura as part of a strengthened global executive team in support of our new structure and strategy under Libby's leadership."
"We would like to thank Harmen for stepping in as Brent focuses on supporting the key outputs from our new change program and we conduct a search for his successor."
Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
