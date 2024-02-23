Newspaper icon
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 FEB 2024   12:46PM

Senator Andrew Bragg has called for another Financial System Inquiry (FSI) to address "structural problems" in the twin peaks of financial sector regulation, ASIC and APRA.

In his speech to the Financial Services Council (FSC), Bragg argued that "clear deficiencies" in the current regulatory framework necessitate another FSI, with the overwhelming influence of the superannuation system on the financial sector, economy, and markets serving as a critical justification.

"... the super system is now large enough to influence the economy and spur crony capitalism," he said.

Moreover, Bragg advocated that an FSI could facilitate a comprehensive review of payment systems, integrating economic and geostrategic considerations; scrutinise the sector's tax structures to ensure competitiveness and efficiency; re-examine financial sector frameworks to address housing affordability; identify deregulation opportunities, especially in eliminating redundant prudential standards; and review the overarching regulatory framework, including the role of the Council of Financial Regulators.

Emphasising the urgency of an inquiry, Bragg alleged that ASIC has deviated from its sole mandate to enforce Australia's corporate law.

"ASIC says its enforcement record is stronger than ever, on the basis that they have had courts impose over $500 million in civil penalties as a result of their civil actions. But the reality is that there are very few criminal convictions achieved in Australia for breaches of corporate law," he said.

"For some people, Australia is a haven for white collar criminals."

Bragg highlighted that data from the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions showed a dramatic decline in the rate of prosecutions initiated from ASIC referrals, dropping from 75% in 2018 - the year of the Royal Commission - to 19% in the last financial year.

Meanwhile, Bragg expressed growing concerns about APRA's effectiveness, particularly regarding perceived shortcomings in enforcing the Best Financial Interests Duty (BFID).

Despite its straightforward intention, there's a worrying trend where large superannuation entities, purportedly influenced by unions and the Labor Party, misuse funds for non-beneficial purposes such as propaganda campaigns and substantial payments to unions, Bragg said.

The BFID was designed to put an end to these transactions, but so far, they have continued.

Read more: ASICFSIAPRAAustraliaFinancial System InquiryAndrew BraggBFIDBest Financial Interests DutyCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsCouncil of Financial RegulatorsFinancial Services CouncilLabor PartyRoyal Commission
