BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF

BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETFBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023 12:28PM
Read more: SEC, BlackRock, NASDAQ, iShares Ethereum Trust, Ethereum ETF, Bitcoin ETF, BlackRock Bitcoin Trust, Cryptocurrency investment, Coinbase, ETF Investments, ETC Group, Bradley Duke
BlackRock submitted a filing in Delaware to establish an iShares Ethereum Trust last week, while NASDAQ has proposed to list and trade its shares.
In June, the $9 trillion asset manager similarly registered a Bitcoin trust, which was closely followed by a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF.
The iShares Ethereum Trust aims to track the price of Ether, affording investors an alternative to acquiring, holding, and trading the cryptocurrency on peer-to-peer networks or digital exchanges.
BlackRock's Ethereum Trust was designed to eliminate the "complexities and operational burdens" of a direct investment in Ether, a NASDAQ statement said.
"Although 'the Shares' are not the exact equivalent of a direct investment in Ether, they provide investors with an alternative method of achieving investment exposure to the price of Ether through the public securities market, which may be more familiar to them," the stock exchange said.
Notably, the Trust offers Shares that represent fractional interests in its net assets, primarily Ether, which are securely held by Coinbase as the designated custodian. It will safeguard a significant portion of the private keys associated with the Trust's Ether in cold storage.
Retail investors, limited in their options for US-regulated ETF investments in Ethereum, have been compelled to turn to "riskier alternatives," NASDAQ said.
Consequently, it said the approval of an Ethereum exchange-traded product would represent a "major win" for the protection of crypto investors.
On BlackRock's application, ETC Group chief strategy officer Bradley Duke, a leading provider of digital asset-backed securities in Europe, said: "Given the SEC had approved both Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures-based ETFs, it makes sense that following any approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC, approval of a spot Ethereum ETF would follow closely."
"We fully expect this to be the first, not the only Ethereum Spot ETF application and investment managers should be focusing on crypto assets ahead of expected approvals."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag
Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research
BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Are you interested in sustainable investment?
David Ferrall
FINCLEAR PTY LTD