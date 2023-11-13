BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF

BlackRock submitted a filing in Delaware to establish an iShares Ethereum Trust last week, while NASDAQ has proposed to list and trade its shares.

In June, the $9 trillion asset manager similarly registered a Bitcoin trust, which was closely followed by a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF.

The iShares Ethereum Trust aims to track the price of Ether, affording investors an alternative to acquiring, holding, and trading the cryptocurrency on peer-to-peer networks or digital exchanges.

BlackRock's Ethereum Trust was designed to eliminate the "complexities and operational burdens" of a direct investment in Ether, a NASDAQ statement said.

"Although 'the Shares' are not the exact equivalent of a direct investment in Ether, they provide investors with an alternative method of achieving investment exposure to the price of Ether through the public securities market, which may be more familiar to them," the stock exchange said.

Notably, the Trust offers Shares that represent fractional interests in its net assets, primarily Ether, which are securely held by Coinbase as the designated custodian. It will safeguard a significant portion of the private keys associated with the Trust's Ether in cold storage.

Retail investors, limited in their options for US-regulated ETF investments in Ethereum, have been compelled to turn to "riskier alternatives," NASDAQ said.

Consequently, it said the approval of an Ethereum exchange-traded product would represent a "major win" for the protection of crypto investors.

On BlackRock's application, ETC Group chief strategy officer Bradley Duke, a leading provider of digital asset-backed securities in Europe, said: "Given the SEC had approved both Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures-based ETFs, it makes sense that following any approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC, approval of a spot Ethereum ETF would follow closely."

"We fully expect this to be the first, not the only Ethereum Spot ETF application and investment managers should be focusing on crypto assets ahead of expected approvals."