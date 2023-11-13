Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023   12:28PM

BlackRock submitted a filing in Delaware to establish an iShares Ethereum Trust last week, while NASDAQ has proposed to list and trade its shares.

In June, the $9 trillion asset manager similarly registered a Bitcoin trust, which was closely followed by a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a groundbreaking Bitcoin ETF.

The iShares Ethereum Trust aims to track the price of Ether, affording investors an alternative to acquiring, holding, and trading the cryptocurrency on peer-to-peer networks or digital exchanges.

BlackRock's Ethereum Trust was designed to eliminate the "complexities and operational burdens" of a direct investment in Ether, a NASDAQ statement said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"Although 'the Shares' are not the exact equivalent of a direct investment in Ether, they provide investors with an alternative method of achieving investment exposure to the price of Ether through the public securities market, which may be more familiar to them," the stock exchange said.

Notably, the Trust offers Shares that represent fractional interests in its net assets, primarily Ether, which are securely held by Coinbase as the designated custodian. It will safeguard a significant portion of the private keys associated with the Trust's Ether in cold storage.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Retail investors, limited in their options for US-regulated ETF investments in Ethereum, have been compelled to turn to "riskier alternatives," NASDAQ said.

Consequently, it said the approval of an Ethereum exchange-traded product would represent a "major win" for the protection of crypto investors.

On BlackRock's application, ETC Group chief strategy officer Bradley Duke, a leading provider of digital asset-backed securities in Europe, said: "Given the SEC had approved both Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures-based ETFs, it makes sense that following any approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC, approval of a spot Ethereum ETF would follow closely."

"We fully expect this to be the first, not the only Ethereum Spot ETF application and investment managers should be focusing on crypto assets ahead of expected approvals."

Read more: SECBlackRockNASDAQiShares Ethereum TrustEthereum ETFBitcoin ETFBlackRock Bitcoin TrustCryptocurrency investmentCoinbaseETF InvestmentsETC GroupBradley Duke
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads
Industry fund chief steps down
MLC Life names operations, people chiefs
Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
Three actively managed funds shutter
BlackRock unveils new gold ETF
Private credit boom sweeps Australia
Global insurers eye private markets, clean energy: BlackRock
US regulator fines DWS US$25m for greenwashing, AML offences
Advisers seek safe haven in fixed interest: AMP

Editor's Choice

Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities

KARREN VERGARA
An alarming number of small and large wealth managers are underprepared for cybersecurity breaches particularly when it comes to managing third-party providers, a new report from ASIC finds.

GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag

KARREN VERGARA
GQG Partners' attempted acquisition of Pacific Current Group (PAC) has hit a snag as the former's major shareholder River Capital imposes its own conditions and a lower offer price.

Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Over 80% of insurers are adopting a cautious investment approach, signalling their intent to decrease exposure to risk in the coming six months.

BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
BlackRock submitted a filing in Delaware to establish an iShares Ethereum Trust last week, while NASDAQ has proposed to list and trade its shares.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.