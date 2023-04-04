BlackRock eyes new ETF products

BlackRock is seeking to expand its ETF offerings with its first-ever buffer ETFs.

BlackRock submitted a filing to the SEC on March 31 to launch the BlackRock Large Cap Moderate Buffer and BlackRock Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF.

The BlackRock Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF aims to track the share price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF up to an approximate upside limit, while providing downside protection against the first 5% of the underlying ETF over each calendar quarter.

The BlackRock large Cap Deep Buffer ETF also seeks to track the share price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF to an upside limit, but it offers downside production against underlying ETF losses between 5% to 20% over each calendar quarter.

However, there is no assurance that either the BlackRock large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF or the BlackRock Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF will be successful in achieving their goal of providing buffered returns, BlackRock said.

Last year, BlackRock also expanded its product suites in Australia, introducing a new iShares ETF.

The fund manager broadened its Australian fixed income ETF offerings with the launch of the iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG AUD Hedged ETF (AESG).

In partnership with NAB Private Wealth, BlackRock also expanded its iShares ETF suite by listing three products, including a thematic ETF.

The funds were the iShares Balanced ESG ETF (IBAL), the iShares High Growth ESG ETF (IGRO), and the iShares Future Tech Innovators ETF (ITEK).

IBAL and IGRO aim to offer investors core exposure to a globally diversified, sustainable multi-asset portfolio, tailored to either balanced or growth risk considerations.

ITEK is designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of technology-focused companies that are expected to be future leaders and innovators in their respective fields.