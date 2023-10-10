Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

BBY chief charged with aiding and abetting fraud

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 OCT 2023   12:27PM

The former chief executive of stockbroking firm BBY has been charged with several offences which include aiding and abetting fraud and could face lengthy jail time.

The Downing Centre Local Court charged Arunesh Narain Maharaj after ASIC alleged that he aided, abetted, counselled or procured offences by another former BBY employee, who dishonestly obtained a financial advantage for BBY from St George Bank.

"The financial advantage was obtaining additional funding by way of improperly drawing down on an overdraft facilitation account which BBY held with St George Bank which BBY was not entitled to," ASIC said.

Fiona Mae Bilton, who was BBY's head of operations, was sentenced in June on three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage. ASIC found that Bilton deceived St George Bank in related to the amount of BBY's unsettled equities trades for the benefit of the company.

BBY went into voluntary administration on 17 May 2015 and in liquidation the year after. ASIC suspended BBY's AFSL in May 2015, which remained in place until its licence was cancelled in June 2021.

The court charged Sydney-based Maharaj with two counts contrary to sections 192E(1)(b) and 346 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). The first count relates to obtaining additional funding at the end of June 2013. The second count relates to obtaining additional funding from November 2014 to early 2015.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Each offence of section 192E(1)(b) and 346 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

The matter was adjourned for further mention on December 5 and is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

ASIC said that its investigation on BBY remains ongoing.

Read more: BBYASICSt George BankAFSLArunesh Narain MaharajCommonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC cracks down on 11 SMSF auditors
Adviser cops 10-year sentence
ASIC bans former risk adviser
Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court
ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product
Former adviser lands in jail
Licensees shun remediation obligations: ASIC
NextGen Financial Group forced into liquidation
NAB to pay $2.1m for knowingly overcharging customers
Trading platform pays $830k over suspicious trades

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.