BBY chief charged with aiding and abetting fraud

The former chief executive of stockbroking firm BBY has been charged with several offences which include aiding and abetting fraud and could face lengthy jail time.

The Downing Centre Local Court charged Arunesh Narain Maharaj after ASIC alleged that he aided, abetted, counselled or procured offences by another former BBY employee, who dishonestly obtained a financial advantage for BBY from St George Bank.

"The financial advantage was obtaining additional funding by way of improperly drawing down on an overdraft facilitation account which BBY held with St George Bank which BBY was not entitled to," ASIC said.

Fiona Mae Bilton, who was BBY's head of operations, was sentenced in June on three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage. ASIC found that Bilton deceived St George Bank in related to the amount of BBY's unsettled equities trades for the benefit of the company.

BBY went into voluntary administration on 17 May 2015 and in liquidation the year after. ASIC suspended BBY's AFSL in May 2015, which remained in place until its licence was cancelled in June 2021.

The court charged Sydney-based Maharaj with two counts contrary to sections 192E(1)(b) and 346 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). The first count relates to obtaining additional funding at the end of June 2013. The second count relates to obtaining additional funding from November 2014 to early 2015.

Each offence of section 192E(1)(b) and 346 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

The matter was adjourned for further mention on December 5 and is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

ASIC said that its investigation on BBY remains ongoing.