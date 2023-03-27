Bank of Queensland names Frazis replacement

Current chairman Patrick Allaway has been named as Bank of Queensland's (BOQ) new managing director and chief executive for the period up to December 2024.

The temporary appointment comes after former chief executive George Frazis departed suddenly last year.

BOQ director Warwick Negus will take Allaway's place as chair of the board.

BOQ said Allaway's appointment will provide stability and continuity during this period, enabling the management team to continue delivering its priorities of strengthening, digitising, and optimising the bank.

The search process for a long-term chief executive will continue to allow further time for consideration of a wider pool of external candidates and the further development of internal candidates, it added.

"I am honoured to serve BOQ stakeholders in my new role and to play a part in our 150-year history," Allaway said.

"I will continue to lead by living our purpose and values and to progress our work to build an even stronger and better bank for our customers, our people, and our shareholders."

Allaway said BOQ has made material progress in strengthening its capital and liquidity position over the past six months and have maintained quality lending portfolios as it prepares for a more challenging economic environment.

"BOQ has several programs underway to improve the effectiveness of our control environment and organisational efficiency, building a leaner more agile and digitally enabled bank."

Meanwhile, Negus said it is a great privilege to be elected as chair by his colleagues.

"BOQ has a rich history and a bright future, and the board is looking forward to supporting management in the coming years," he said.

"We are focus on continuing to build a world class experience for our customers and bankers backed by a strong and resilient balance sheet."