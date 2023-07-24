Aware Super migrates members to Bravura platform

Two years after announcing its major digital overhaul, Aware Super has reported tangible benefits from its transition to the Bravura Sonata Alta platform.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart noted the move, initially driven by the need to consolidate operations post the mergers with First State Super, VicSuper, WA Super, and State Plus, has positioned the $160 billion fund at the forefront of digital engagement within the superannuation sector.

Stewart said: "Superannuation and pension funds are long overdue for digital transformation. To stay competitive and meet new regulations they need to give members the kind of intuitive digital experience consumers now expect everywhere else in the global economy."

"The key prize we've achieved for Aware Super members is a single platform that allows us to personalise and control the member experience from end-to-end so that they can now transact and get help digitally for all their needs. This gives us unprecedented ability to help members how they need, when they need, whenever they want, by providing a simple and intuitive interface, sight of all their investments, and more control - but at a lower cost to serve.

"In doing so, we've brought super into the 21st century and now provide the seamless real-time service experiences Australians expect and currently have in other facets of their life."

Bravura's cloud-based Sonata Alta platform, under the BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) model, has been integral in delivering these improvements.

Bravura interim chief executive Andrew Russell noted the world's pension funds are grappling with balancing the complexity of retirement schemes together with the need to improve the member experience, ensure security and provide advice to members - all while lowering the cost to serve.

"Working together with Aware Super, we've successfully managed to deliver on those benefits while lowering costs using our Sonata Alta BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) platform," he said.

Stewart said Aware Super is now uniquely positioned in the Australian market to be the "Fund of the Future".

"Reaching this milestone really establishes that large-scale digital transformation is not only possible in superannuation - it's an essential step for any large fund that intends to support members over the next three decades," Stewart said.

"This project is evidence of Aware Super's deep experience of safely delivering large, complex changes. Our foundational merger between First State Super and VicSuper was the largest in the industry at the time, and delivering this transformation is a further celebration of our team's expertise in safely delivering highly complex projects successfully.

"Like other large financial institutions, we're striving to move faster against the backdrop of fintech start-ups and heightened customer expectations, despite the super industry being a long-term, typically low-touch point service for members."

She said the fund is now rivalling the best day-to-day apps people use on their phones, from streaming services to online shopping.

"We can now be 'Super Helpful' for our members in many more ways, for example by rapidly processing transactions digitally - without the need to fill out and post paper forms - and by allowing members to track the progress of their service requests online in real time," she said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Aware Super announced its transitioning to manage its member experience internally in 2020. Following this decision, the fund entered a seven-year contract with Bravura, equipping it with a suite of technology products grounded on the Sonata Alta platform.