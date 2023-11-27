Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super commits $10bn investment from new London base

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:41PM

At the Global Investment Summit today, Aware Super announced that it will invest a further $10 billion in the UK and Europe, managed through its newly opened London office.

The $160 billion super fund, which currently has $17 billion invested in the UK and Europe, aims to concentrate its additional investments from its London headquarters into sectors like real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, focusing on the energy transition, affordable housing, life sciences, technology, and digital infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to announce our commitment to the UK, one of the world's most important and vibrant capital markets, with the opening of our first international office," said Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart.

"Aware Super's growth trajectory into the UK market will position us as an active, leading global institutional investor, well positioned to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and lower fees for our Australian members while also providing exciting opportunities for our employees and communities across the UK.

"The benefits arising from the Australia United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, UK's ease of doing business, closely aligned culture, proximity to Europe and Northern America and warm support from the Department of Trade and Business and the City of London were also compelling factors in our decision to invest here."

Business and Trade secretary Kemi Badenoch also commented saying: "This £5 billion from Aware Super is a huge boost for UK infrastructure, property and our thriving science and tech sectors."

"Investors like Aware Super are taking advantage of trade deals like the recent Australia Free Trade Agreement and our work breaking down trade barriers to bring new capital into the country.

"Our Global Investment Summit will be further proof of how the UK is fast becoming the most exciting and innovative place in the world to invest."

Notably, Aware Super invested in the UK residential market by acquiring a 22% stake in Get Living, a major developer of large-scale rental neighborhoods in April. This move complements its $1.5 billion investment in Australian affordable housing.

Additionally, the fund has substantial investments in UK infrastructure and private equity, including holdings in Forth Ports and Miller Insurance Services.

Industry mega trends impacting distribution roles

