Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group siteBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023 12:12PM
Read more: Aware Super, Crown, Altis Property Partners, Mastery, Aware Super Real Estate, Michelle McNally
Aware Super's real estate arm, in partnership with Altis Property Partners, has snapped up Crown's Mastery site for $121 million.
The 1.7-hectare site located in Sydney's Waterloo is set to be transformed into build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and will form part of Aware Super's growing BTR portfolio.
It will also support the Aware Super Essential Housing Program, which provides quality accommodation at discount to market rates to frontline workers such as nurses, teachers, and police officers.
This off-market transaction is the latest BTR development executed by the superannuation giant, which has $2 billion of assets under management and a development pipeline of $3 billon.
"We are delighted to add this significant project to our property portfolio, continually looking to deliver risk adjusted returns to Aware Super's 1.1 million members and support our essential workers," Aware Super said.
According to Aware Super Real Estate's chief executive Michelle McNally, a core strategic pillar of Aware Real Estate's investment strategy is to be a leader in the build-to-rent sector.
"Our focus is on sites close to important urban infrastructure like hospitals, schools and transport, to make sure essential workers can live closer to work and reduce commuting time," McNally said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Life Sherpa rolls out investment solution|
APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices|
Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site|
Cbus unveils new leadership team
|Sponsored by
Over-diversification: How much is too much?
"Diversification is the only free lunch" said Harry Markowitz, but is there such a thing as too much diversification.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Vincent Scully
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD