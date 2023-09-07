Newspaper icon
Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023   12:12PM

Aware Super's real estate arm, in partnership with Altis Property Partners, has snapped up Crown's Mastery site for $121 million.

The 1.7-hectare site located in Sydney's Waterloo is set to be transformed into build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and will form part of Aware Super's growing BTR portfolio.

It will also support the Aware Super Essential Housing Program, which provides quality accommodation at discount to market rates to frontline workers such as nurses, teachers, and police officers.

This off-market transaction is the latest BTR development executed by the superannuation giant, which has $2 billion of assets under management and a development pipeline of $3 billon.

"We are delighted to add this significant project to our property portfolio, continually looking to deliver risk adjusted returns to Aware Super's 1.1 million members and support our essential workers," Aware Super said.

According to Aware Super Real Estate's chief executive Michelle McNally, a core strategic pillar of Aware Real Estate's investment strategy is to be a leader in the build-to-rent sector.

"Our focus is on sites close to important urban infrastructure like hospitals, schools and transport, to make sure essential workers can live closer to work and reduce commuting time," McNally said.

