Executive Appointments
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   12:47PM

A portfolio manager from AustralianSuper has joined a specialist investment firm looking to expand its footprint in Australia.

Global equities portfolio manager Alex Whight will join the Milford Asset Management team in Sydney next week.

Whight will be the first member of the firm's global equities team to be based outside of New Zealand.

He joins from AustralianSuper where he has served for close to five years. Prior to the super fund, Whight was an equity research analyst at JP Morgan and also an associate research analyst at Tyndall Investment Management.

Whight will work on Milford's existing global equities strategy while the firm gears up to expand its offering, with a spokesperson for Milford saying it is likely a new strategy will seed this year.

The expanding capability also comes as Milford targets an April launch of its flagship Diversified Income Fund in Australia.

At the same time, Milford has also added to its distribution team with the appointment of Katharine Jackson. She will initially focus on building out Milford's adviser client base in NSW.

Jackson is currently a senior business development manager at Macquarie Investment Management. She has also previously held senior roles with Ibbotsen Associates and Dixon Advisory.

The spokesperson confirmed there is plenty in the works for Milford, saying there is a strong appetite to leverage the firm's success in New Zealand into Australia.

As part of this, two of Milford's existing strategies will become available on Powerwrap next month, while its small caps strategy will soon be added to Netwealth, Praemium and HUB24.

Milford is also currently in discussion with Macquarie and BT.

