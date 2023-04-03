Australians want super safeguard: ISA

According to new data, 80% of Australians agree that super is for providing financial security in retirement and support law changes that will deter early release.

As the government's consultation on legislating super objectives closes, Industry Super Australia (ISA) revealed there is unanimous support to preserve the asset until retirement.

ISA said the government has "wisely" mirrored the community's definition of super by putting preservation at the core of its legislated objective and added two-thirds of Australians agree that super should only be accessed before retirement in cases of extreme hardship.

It found even those feeling the pinch agree that super should be safeguarded. According to the survey, 57% of people who report currently experiencing serious financial difficulty support the preservation of super, as do 67% of those who say they are struggling a bit.

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents said a big goal of the super system should be ensuring that fewer people rely on the pension.

Preservation is critical to securing a better standard of living in retirement for more Australians. Busting open super early dramatically erodes savings and harms quality of life in retirement, ISA said.

The lobby group said it supports the government's objective and said the key principles of preservation, equity, sustainability, and dignity ensure future policy changes focus on delivering the best possible retirement for all workers.

ISA added if super's purpose was written into law, it may have prevented the previous government from allowing the disastrous early release during the pandemic.

A 30-year-old who took out $20,000 during the pandemic could now be $80,000 worse off at retirement, it found.

"Australians know the whole purpose of super is to generate money that's preserved for their life in retirement, so it's good to see the government moving to embed this in the law," said ISA chief executive Bernie Dean.

The scheme has also increased the taxpayer-funded age pension burden, with every $1 taken out of super resulting in up to $2.50 extra added to future pension costs.

"Having super's purpose in our law will safeguard members money for generations to come and stop governments repeating disasters like the early release of super scheme - which is proving to be a type of economic long Covid, causing super balances to dwindle and heaping further pressure on the age pension," added Dean.

"Politicians that want to bust open super for political purposes should know that community opinion is against them and won't take too kindly to their savings being undermined."