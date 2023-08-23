Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023   12:42PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

Following the successor fund transfer (SFT) with Woolworths and Endeavour, ART's funds under management increased by $4.3 billion, pushing its total funds under administration to over $260 billion. The merger also saw ART's membership swell to 2.3 million, cementing it as Australia's second-largest superannuation fund.

The Woolworths and Endeavour merger comes during a strong growth period for ART; the fund expects total inflows surpassing $40 billion by the close of FY24.

ART chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said that the latest merger signals the strength of ART's offering for corporate clients and their employees as well as the fund's growth trajectory.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"Our offering is twofold in that it supports both employers and employees. Being member centric during a key moment - like transferring someone's super account - is really important to instil confidence and engagement in the process," he said.

Woolworths decision followed closely on the heels of Australia Post transitioning its staff superannuation arrangements to ART, bringing in $8 billion and 28,000 members. 

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

ART is also in the process of acquiring funds including Commonwealth Bank Group Super, AvSuper, and Alcoa Super. Woodall noted these transfers are progressing and slated for completion during this financial year.

"We are also very pleased to have welcomed Oracle and The Lottery Corporation this year transferring another 2500 new members," he said.

In March, ART confirmed to Financial Standard that it was in the final stages of executing an SFT with Oracle Superannuation Plan, the corporate scheme of Oracle Corporation's Australian business.

Woodall further elaborated on how ART positions itself to best serve its corporate partners and members.

"We've built infrastructure to support corporate Australia in reducing the time, effort and risk to deliver on their employee superannuation benefits via an employer platform that provides clearinghouse services and bespoke payroll administration - an often-underrated benefit of our ecosystem," he said.

"Delivering on our key purpose of helping members retire well with confidence is assisted by being able to work effectively with their employer. We are increasingly seen as a critical partner of the People or HR teams at large organisations, supporting them with their remuneration and benefits agenda and making super a key part of their employee value proposition."

Read more: ARTWoolworthsSuperannuationAustralian Retirement TrustEndeavour GroupAlcoa SuperAustralia PostAvSuperCommonwealth Bank Group SuperDave WoodallFinancial StandardOracle CorporationOracle Superannuation PlanThe Lottery Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer
APIR reports surge in new financial products
Industry fund cuts insurance costs
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?
Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%
Retail super funds plan to merge
legalsuper chief operating officer exits

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

legalsuper chief operating officer exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
The chief operating officer of the $5.4 billion superannuation fund has left amid a leadership restructure under the new chief executive.

Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.

ClearView reset pays dividends

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
ClearView's decision to target the life insurance market solely is paying off as it grows its in-force premiums during the 2023 financial year and new business pours in.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.