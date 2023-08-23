Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour mergerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023 12:42PM
Read more: ART, Woolworths, Superannuation, Australian Retirement Trust, Endeavour Group, Alcoa Super, Australia Post, AvSuper, Commonwealth Bank Group Super, Dave Woodall, Financial Standard, Oracle Corporation, Oracle Superannuation Plan, The Lottery Corporation
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.
Following the successor fund transfer (SFT) with Woolworths and Endeavour, ART's funds under management increased by $4.3 billion, pushing its total funds under administration to over $260 billion. The merger also saw ART's membership swell to 2.3 million, cementing it as Australia's second-largest superannuation fund.
The Woolworths and Endeavour merger comes during a strong growth period for ART; the fund expects total inflows surpassing $40 billion by the close of FY24.
ART chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said that the latest merger signals the strength of ART's offering for corporate clients and their employees as well as the fund's growth trajectory.
"Our offering is twofold in that it supports both employers and employees. Being member centric during a key moment - like transferring someone's super account - is really important to instil confidence and engagement in the process," he said.
Woolworths decision followed closely on the heels of Australia Post transitioning its staff superannuation arrangements to ART, bringing in $8 billion and 28,000 members.
ART is also in the process of acquiring funds including Commonwealth Bank Group Super, AvSuper, and Alcoa Super. Woodall noted these transfers are progressing and slated for completion during this financial year.
"We are also very pleased to have welcomed Oracle and The Lottery Corporation this year transferring another 2500 new members," he said.
In March, ART confirmed to Financial Standard that it was in the final stages of executing an SFT with Oracle Superannuation Plan, the corporate scheme of Oracle Corporation's Australian business.
Woodall further elaborated on how ART positions itself to best serve its corporate partners and members.
"We've built infrastructure to support corporate Australia in reducing the time, effort and risk to deliver on their employee superannuation benefits via an employer platform that provides clearinghouse services and bespoke payroll administration - an often-underrated benefit of our ecosystem," he said.
"Delivering on our key purpose of helping members retire well with confidence is assisted by being able to work effectively with their employer. We are increasingly seen as a critical partner of the People or HR teams at large organisations, supporting them with their remuneration and benefits agenda and making super a key part of their employee value proposition."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger|
legalsuper chief operating officer exits|
Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A|
ClearView reset pays dividends|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Kirsten Temple
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED