Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

Following the successor fund transfer (SFT) with Woolworths and Endeavour, ART's funds under management increased by $4.3 billion, pushing its total funds under administration to over $260 billion. The merger also saw ART's membership swell to 2.3 million, cementing it as Australia's second-largest superannuation fund.

The Woolworths and Endeavour merger comes during a strong growth period for ART; the fund expects total inflows surpassing $40 billion by the close of FY24.

ART chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said that the latest merger signals the strength of ART's offering for corporate clients and their employees as well as the fund's growth trajectory.

"Our offering is twofold in that it supports both employers and employees. Being member centric during a key moment - like transferring someone's super account - is really important to instil confidence and engagement in the process," he said.

Woolworths decision followed closely on the heels of Australia Post transitioning its staff superannuation arrangements to ART, bringing in $8 billion and 28,000 members.

ART is also in the process of acquiring funds including Commonwealth Bank Group Super, AvSuper, and Alcoa Super. Woodall noted these transfers are progressing and slated for completion during this financial year.

"We are also very pleased to have welcomed Oracle and The Lottery Corporation this year transferring another 2500 new members," he said.

In March, ART confirmed to Financial Standard that it was in the final stages of executing an SFT with Oracle Superannuation Plan, the corporate scheme of Oracle Corporation's Australian business.

Woodall further elaborated on how ART positions itself to best serve its corporate partners and members.

"We've built infrastructure to support corporate Australia in reducing the time, effort and risk to deliver on their employee superannuation benefits via an employer platform that provides clearinghouse services and bespoke payroll administration - an often-underrated benefit of our ecosystem," he said.

"Delivering on our key purpose of helping members retire well with confidence is assisted by being able to work effectively with their employer. We are increasingly seen as a critical partner of the People or HR teams at large organisations, supporting them with their remuneration and benefits agenda and making super a key part of their employee value proposition."