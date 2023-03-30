Newspaper icon
Economics

Australian CPI falls to 6.8%, adds to halt hopes

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:35PM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has slowed to 6.8% from its record high of 7.3%, adding to theories the Reserve Bank of Australia will pause rate hikes.

RBA governor Philip Lowe previously explained the board needed four pieces of domestic data to properly form its decision.

The latest CPI numbers, released yesterday, reflect the final piece of the puzzle needed ahead of next week's meeting.

HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham has previously favoured the prediction of halting rates and said the latest data signals inflation has reached its peak.

"Our rule of thumb has been that, once the RBA is convinced that inflation has peaked and that the unemployment rate has troughed, it would pause," he said.

"We have held our view since January largely based on our view that the domestic economy has been passing a turning point in activity around the turn of the year."

Bloxham added that beyond April, HSBC expects the RBA to keep the cash rate at 3.60% for several quarters.

However, not all in the market are as positive as Bloxham.

Despite agreeing that the decline is "unambiguously good news", GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said it's just not enough.

"I do not think it is sufficient for the RBA to hit the pause button," he commented.

"For one thing the monthly indicator has only abbreviated coverage of the basket of goods measured by the quarterly CPI and in any case, inflation remains at elevated levels in an absolute sense and relative to elsewhere in the developed country complex."

Secondly, he argued that some of the declines appear to reflect seasonal factors.

"The seasonally adjusted series slowed less sharply to 7.1% from 7.3%," he said.

"Third, other important data prints at the very least suggest some caution in asserting that inflation has meaningfully peaked."

Previous data released that have also helped shape the RBA decision are the March NAB Monthly Business Survey, February labour force data and February retail trade data.

Miller said the first two key pieces of data unmistakably move the policy rate calculus toward a further increase in April.

'In the past the governor has mentioned that the path between the vanquishing of inflation and avoiding a recession, or at least a sharp growth slowdown, is a narrow one," he said.

"Were the RBA to avail itself of a pause in the rate hike cycle, when the data dependence criterion has not been met, the governor's path could get even narrower. "

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaConsumer Price IndexHSBCPaul BloxhamStephen MillerBusiness SurveyPhilip Lowe

