Australia in China's shadow

"Convince your enemy that he will gain very little by attacking you; this will diminish his enthusiasm"

- Sun Tzu, The Art of War

It would be surprising and un-Chinese for China not to heed the prescriptions of one of its famous son, Sun Tzu - a military general and the author of 'The Art of War'.

China's in the midst of that "convincing" as I type, by giving another twist to the garrotte - import bans and quotas and increased tariffs -- that's strangulating Australian exports to Beijing.

This is because China is Australia's biggest export market. Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade data shows that Beijing accounts for 35.3% of total exports in 2019/20, much more than our next five biggest export markets combined - Japan (11.8%), South Korea (5.8%), USA (5.8%), UK (4.4%), and India (3.9%).

Australia's exports of goods and services, in turn, account for a big portion (around 24.1%) of the Land Down Under's economy.

Whereas, exports to Australia only accounts for 1.9% of China's total exports.

So Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement that the Chinese government's most recent "art of convincing" is a "lose-lose" position (China's top economic planner has approved power plants to import coal without clearance restrictions from several countries "EXCEPT those from Australia) rings hollow.

Look Oz, we're continuing to grow! Australians all would have been rejoicing alongside the improving fortunes of the Chinese economy - they would have been lifting us up just as the Chinese economy's strength did during the global financial crisis of a decade earlier.

And improve, China indicators continue to do.

Latest data show the annual growth in Chinese retail spending accelerated to 5.0% in November from 4.3% in the previous month, for its eight straight month of improvement.

Industrial production strengthened to 7.0% in the year to November - the fastest annual growth rate in 20 months from 6.9% in October.

Likewise, November figures show the annual growth in fixed asset investment picked up by 2.6% in November, strengthening from October's 0.8% year-on-year gain -- the second continued month that it had been in the black following seven straight months of contraction and a sharp recovery from the 24.5% drop recorded in February this year.

Australia can now only look on and imagine what could have been and what could still be.

Then again, domestic politics leave the Morrison government with no alternative but to stand its ground against China.

But for sure and for certain, China wouldn't be backing down.

For according to Sun Tzu, "Anger may in time change to gladness; vexation may be succeeded by content. But a kingdom that has once been destroyed can never come again into being; nor can the dead ever be brought back to life."

