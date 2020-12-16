NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Australia in China's shadow
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   11:17AM

"Convince your enemy that he will gain very little by attacking you; this will diminish his enthusiasm"
- Sun Tzu, The Art of War

It would be surprising and un-Chinese for China not to heed the prescriptions of one of its famous son, Sun Tzu - a military general and the author of 'The Art of War'.

China's in the midst of that "convincing" as I type, by giving another twist to the garrotte - import bans and quotas and increased tariffs -- that's strangulating Australian exports to Beijing.

This is because China is Australia's biggest export market. Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade data shows that Beijing accounts for 35.3% of total exports in 2019/20, much more than our next five biggest export markets combined - Japan (11.8%), South Korea (5.8%), USA (5.8%), UK (4.4%), and India (3.9%).

Australia's exports of goods and services, in turn, account for a big portion (around 24.1%) of the Land Down Under's economy.

Whereas, exports to Australia only accounts for 1.9% of China's total exports.

So Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement that the Chinese government's most recent "art of convincing" is a "lose-lose" position (China's top economic planner has approved power plants to import coal without clearance restrictions from several countries "EXCEPT those from Australia) rings hollow.

Look Oz, we're continuing to grow! Australians all would have been rejoicing alongside the improving fortunes of the Chinese economy - they would have been lifting us up just as the Chinese economy's strength did during the global financial crisis of a decade earlier.

And improve, China indicators continue to do.

Latest data show the annual growth in Chinese retail spending accelerated to 5.0% in November from 4.3% in the previous month, for its eight straight month of improvement.

Industrial production strengthened to 7.0% in the year to November - the fastest annual growth rate in 20 months from 6.9% in October.

Likewise, November figures show the annual growth in fixed asset investment picked up by 2.6% in November, strengthening from October's 0.8% year-on-year gain -- the second continued month that it had been in the black following seven straight months of contraction and a sharp recovery from the 24.5% drop recorded in February this year.

Australia can now only look on and imagine what could have been and what could still be.

Then again, domestic politics leave the Morrison government with no alternative but to stand its ground against China.

But for sure and for certain, China wouldn't be backing down.

For according to Sun Tzu, "Anger may in time change to gladness; vexation may be succeeded by content. But a kingdom that has once been destroyed can never come again into being; nor can the dead ever be brought back to life."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ChinaAustraliaSun TzuBeijingThe Art of WarPrime Minister Scott MorrisonAustralian Department of Foreign AffairsAustraliansEXCEPTIndiaJapanLand DownOzSouth KoreaTradeUK
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
Chief economist update: East and west at crossroads
WTW calls for more investment in China
Aussies won't top-up ERS losses
Aussies lost money due to lack of advice
Industry fund sees 252% increase in digital advice use
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
ASIC takes action on Union Standard
Cbus appoints new technology chief
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iCumen71