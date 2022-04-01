Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia

Australia has increased the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, by applying an additional tariff of 35% for all imports from Russia and its ally Belarus.

This further sanctioning of Russia will see Australia issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment and applying an additional tariff of 35% to all imports from Russia and Belarus.

Together with the existing measures, this is the largest imposition of sanctions against any one country made by Australia to date.

Imports of oil and other energy products from Russia will also be prohibited from April 25.

Australia also announced additional military assistance to Ukraine this week, at the request of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Australia has added $25 million worth of military support, bringing its total package of military support for Ukraine to $116 million.

In addition, Australia has supplied $65 million of humanitarian assistance, and 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to meet Ukraine's energy needs (though the coal has not yet been delivered and delivery may prove challenging).

In response to the additional sanctions and support of Ukraine, Zelenskyy addressed Australian parliament.

Welcoming Zelensky to parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "Mr President, our pledge is that when freedom prevails, Australia will help the people of Ukraine rebuild as well. Here today in the home of Australia's democracy, we welcome you, Mr President, as a lion of democracy. We honour you and the incredible courage of your people whom you lead."

Referring to flight MH17, which was shot down by Russia, Morrison added: "And we remember the downing of a civilian airliner carrying 298 innocents, including 38 Australians. And we remember them also on this day. In their name and in the name of 25 million Australians and their elected representatives, I welcome you, Mr President. I welcome you to our Parliament. I welcome a great friend of Australia."