Aussie farmland sees significant growth: ANREV

Farmland in Australia has returned 10.21% on a 12-month rolling basis, generating 6.32% income and 3.70% capital growth, according to the latest quarterly Australian Farmland Index compiled by the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV).

The index consists of 63 properties with a total market value of $1.95 billion, with annual crop representing 44% of the properties.

Annualised returns for permanent farmland remained stable in the second quarter of the year, with a 5.60% one-year total return.

Farmland for annual commodities, including cropping and livestock, has also continued to perform strongly, producing a return of 18.09% comprised of 6.89% income and 10.55% capital growth.

Throughout the year, the report said, many of the agricultural commodities produced by Australian farmers have benefited from increasing global demand, higher prices, and favourable growing conditions.

Rural Funds Management chief operating officer Tim Sheridan agreed, saying: "Australian farmland has benefited from two years of high commodity prices and farming profitability."

"In recent months we have seen some moderation in all-time-high commodity prices, however they remain high from a historical perspective as demand for commodities remains strong."

Sheridan added that high rainfall across many agricultural regions has maintained water storage levels and soil moisture content, and the Bureau of Meteorology has increased the chance of a La Nina to develop in Spring to 70%, providing higher forecast rainfall for much of the country.

"The combination of these factors is providing a positive outlook and confidence in the agricultural sector," he said.

ANREV's research has been backed by Rabobank's newly released annual Australian Agricultural Land Price Outlook report, which stated that "favourable macro forces" are continuing to "swell land prices" in 2022.

The bank's analysis revealed that agricultural land prices across the country rose by 27% (median price per hectare) last year, with double digit annual growth recorded across all states.

Similarly strong year-on-year growth has occurred so far in 2022 across our available data set, which currently covers about 30% of the estimated full-year 2022 Australian farm sales, the report said.

RaboResearch general manager Australia and New Zealand Stefan Vogel said that this growth has been driven by a very positive "constellation of factors", including strong agricultural commodity prices and good production volumes enjoyed by many in the nation's farm sector, which have "bolstered farmers' cash reserves and driven demand for land purchases."

"For multiple years in a row, the macro settings have been exceptionally favourable for land purchases. Prices of most major agricultural commodities hit or moved close to record highs, widespread rainfall has supported Australian production and interest rates have been at record lows," Vogel said.

Slower growth in farmland prices is, however, forecast for 2023 and beyond.

"Our base case forecast is that farmland price growth will continue, but we expect a significant slowdown in the rate of growth of prices in 2023 and the years beyond to 2027 from the unprecedented strong growth seen recently," Vogel said.