Ausbil chief executive to retire

Ross Youngman will retire next year, with the equities manager naming his replacement.

Youngman will step down in the third quarter of 2023 after six years in the role and eight years at the firm.

"It has been very satisfying to work closely with our clients, both domestically and internationally, and the talented group of executives during my time at Ausbil," he said, commenting on his decision.

"I wish the firm and my colleagues all the very best for the future."

Current director and head of distribution Mark Knight will take over in April 2023. He has been with Ausbil since 2004 in a range of senior roles.

To replace Knight, Ausbil will undertake a recruitment search for a head of global distribution.

"We're totally committed to our clients and the investment performance we're creating for them. No change there. These developments are consistent with that as well as allowing for the careful growth of our global products," executive chair and chief investment officer Paul Xiradis said.

"On behalf of our executive team and staff at Ausbil, I would like to thank Ross for his leadership and wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement."