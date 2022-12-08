Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Ausbil chief executive to retire

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022   11:12AM

Ross Youngman will retire next year, with the equities manager naming his replacement.

Youngman will step down in the third quarter of 2023 after six years in the role and eight years at the firm.

"It has been very satisfying to work closely with our clients, both domestically and internationally, and the talented group of executives during my time at Ausbil," he said, commenting on his decision.

"I wish the firm and my colleagues all the very best for the future."

Current director and head of distribution Mark Knight will take over in April 2023. He has been with Ausbil since 2004 in a range of senior roles.

To replace Knight, Ausbil will undertake a recruitment search for a head of global distribution.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

"We're totally committed to our clients and the investment performance we're creating for them. No change there. These developments are consistent with that as well as allowing for the careful growth of our global products," executive chair and chief investment officer Paul Xiradis said.

"On behalf of our executive team and staff at Ausbil, I would like to thank Ross for his leadership and wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement."

Read more: AusbilRoss YoungmanMark KnightPaul Xiradis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Still potential for dividends growth: Ausbil
Ausbil adds to sales capabilities
Queen's honours highlight industry veterans, ESG experts
ISPT chief executive steps down
Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%
Australian equities funds downgraded
Dividend cuts not as bad as expected
Top equities managers revealed
Research firm bolsters executive leadership
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.