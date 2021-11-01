NEWS
Executive Appointments

ATO names second commissioner

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:20PM

The Australian Taxation Office appointed a second commissioner to serve a seven-year term.

Kirsten Fish was previously serving as acting second commissioner and has been made permanent in the role, effective immediately.

Fish has been with the ATO for seven years, joining as deputy tax counsel before moving up the ranks to become chief tax counsel, and head of the Tax Counsel Network, providing technical leadership of significant tax issues, cases, and rulings.

Prior to joining the ATO, Fish was a tax partner at Clayton Utz for more than nine years, with a focus on the financial services industry and providing finance and investment transaction advice.

Commissioner of taxation Chris Jordan said Fish is a strong and capable leader and champions the effective administration of the tax, superannuation, and business registration systems.

"Ms Fish is passionate about building the community's trust and confidence in the ATO and is an inspirational leader for ATO staff who value her empathy and integrity," he said.

"I congratulate Ms Fish on her appointment and look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead."

