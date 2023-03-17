Newspaper icon
ASX shifts slightly on Credit Suisse, First Republic

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAR 2023   12:55PM

The ASX rebounded slightly this morning following the overnight bailouts of First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse, but has since remained unsteady.

This mornings slight jump - 0.3% - was pretty modest, CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman told Financial Standard.

Following on from the slight increase, the ASX remained flat before dipping again at the time of writing.

Felsman explained global markets did have a positive night following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) announcement that it would throw a US$54 billion lifeline to Credit Suisse.

"That helped ease fears of the global banking crisis and we saw Credit Suisse shares jump 19.2% with European bank stocks up 1.1% on the back of that news," he said.

The liquidity backstop provided by the SNB was complemented by the European Central Bank.

"It did lift interest rates by 50 basis points with the deposit rate of 3%. But we did notice that the forward guidance around interest rates from European Central Bank was changed and considered to be quite dovish by investors, so that was supportive of European shares," he said.

"Then the US opened."

Over on Wall Street, First Republic Bank received a $30 billion backing from Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist, and U.S. Bank.

First Republic said the support demonstrated confidence in its ability to continue to provide unwavering exceptional service to its clients and communities.

First Republic founder and executive chair Jim Herbert and its chief executive and present Mike Roffler thanked the banks for their collective support and for strengthening its liquidity position.

"The deposit from those major banks along with comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, about providing liquidity and capital support to regional US banks helped to stabilise California lenders," Felsman said.

He explained, off the back of the bailouts, the US share market increased.

"Other factors were going on as well," he said.

Felsman said technology giants and oil prices also assisted the market.

"Amazon Alphabet and Microsoft in particular lifted and were up 4%, which also supported the NASDAQ, which was the strongest performer on the market," he explained.

"We also saw a bit of a rebound in oil prices."

He explained, following yesterday's 5.2% drop in the West Texas Intermediate (US NYMEX) crude oil price which saw oil drop to a 15-month low, there was some relief.

"Earlier in the US session overnight, what we have seen is a little bit of a turnaround there, we saw both the Brent and NYMEX price settle up by over 1%," he said.

