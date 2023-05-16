ASX operations and customer lead exits

The chief customer and operating officer for the Australian Securities Exchange has tendered her resignation after more than two years in the role.

Val Matthews will exit over the coming months after joining the bourse in May 2019, initially as an executive general manager of ASX business operations.

She was appointed to her current role in July 2021, overseeing the customer and operations functions, customer experience and digital delivery, customer-facing support services; marketing and branding, as well as the ASX's project delivery office.

Before the ASX, she was chief information officer at QBE Australia and New Zealand, led program delivery as general manager at Westpac, and was chief information officer at IAG.

Mathews will continue to support the ASX over the coming months as a transition plan is put in place, the ASX said.

ASX chief executive and managing director Helen Lofthouse said: "Val and I have been speaking for several weeks and as part of these discussions, Val felt it was the right time to let me know of her intention to resign as she considers her longer-term plans to focus on family and other commitments."

To provide additional capacity and enterprise focus for delivery and regulatory programs in the near-term, the ASX said it appointed Diona Rae as program director for delivery and risk, in a newly created role.

In March, the ASX changed the responsibilities of the chief information officer.

The group executive of technology and data and CIO role, held by Dan Chesterman, was split, creating a new dedicated CIO who reports to Lofthouse, and a separate technology division. Chesterman leads the customer-facing technology and data business.

The new CIO role focuses on system resilience and the delivery of multi-year technology transformation programs.