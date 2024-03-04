ASIC takes further action on Prospero

ASIC is pushing for Prospero Markets to be wound up following revelations that it was linked to one of Australia's biggest-ever money-laundering operations.

Former officers and responsible managers of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives issuer Prospero are embroiled in Australian Federal Police's investigation into seven syndicate members who allegedly laundered nearly $229 million known as "Operation Avarus-Nightwolf".

The Changjiang Currency Exchange, which the AFP alleged was run by the Long River money laundering syndicate, had 12 shop fronts in every state.

"The Changjiang Currency Exchange has transferred in excess of $10 billion in the past three financial years. While most of these funds were from customers engaged in lawful actions, the AFP will allege the company facilitated a system for organised criminals to secretly transfer unlawfully obtained money in and out of Australia," the AFP said.

"The AFP alleges the amount of money laundered between 2020-2023 was $228,883,561."

Consequently, ASIC has applied to the Federal Court to wind up Prospero Markets "on just and equitable grounds", shortly after its AFS Licence was suspended in December 2023 for failing to lodge its 2023 audited financial accounts.

Investors have contacted ASIC concerned about their money. ASIC believes that Prospero "holds substantial client funds and is concerned to see these returned to clients as a priority" and that the best way to secure the efficient return of funds to clients is to appoint liquidators.

Prospero's AFSL enabled it to issue and make a market in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts, deal in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts on behalf of clients and provide financial product advice in relation to these instruments.

ASIC has asked the court to appoint Andrew Cummins, Jonathon Keenan, and Peter Krejci from BRI Ferrier as joint and several liquidators of Prospero.

The Federal Court hearing is scheduled for March 20.