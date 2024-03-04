Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC takes further action on Prospero

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024   12:36PM

ASIC is pushing for Prospero Markets to be wound up following revelations that it was linked to one of Australia's biggest-ever money-laundering operations.

Former officers and responsible managers of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives issuer Prospero are embroiled in Australian Federal Police's investigation into seven syndicate members who allegedly laundered nearly $229 million known as "Operation Avarus-Nightwolf".

The Changjiang Currency Exchange, which the AFP alleged was run by the Long River money laundering syndicate, had 12 shop fronts in every state.

"The Changjiang Currency Exchange has transferred in excess of $10 billion in the past three financial years. While most of these funds were from customers engaged in lawful actions, the AFP will allege the company facilitated a system for organised criminals to secretly transfer unlawfully obtained money in and out of Australia," the AFP said.

"The AFP alleges the amount of money laundered between 2020-2023 was $228,883,561."

Consequently, ASIC has applied to the Federal Court to wind up Prospero Markets "on just and equitable grounds", shortly after its AFS Licence was suspended in December 2023 for failing to lodge its 2023 audited financial accounts.

Investors have contacted ASIC concerned about their money. ASIC believes that Prospero "holds substantial client funds and is concerned to see these returned to clients as a priority" and that the best way to secure the efficient return of funds to clients is to appoint liquidators.

Prospero's AFSL enabled it to issue and make a market in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts, deal in derivatives and foreign exchange contracts on behalf of clients and provide financial product advice in relation to these instruments.

ASIC has asked the court to appoint Andrew Cummins, Jonathon Keenan, and Peter Krejci from BRI Ferrier as joint and several liquidators of Prospero.

The Federal Court hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Read more: ASICAFPProspero MarketsChangjiang Currency ExchangeAndrew CumminsAustralian Federal PoliceBRI FerrierJonathon KeenanOperation Avarus-NightwolfPeter Krejci
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
ASIC succeeds in conflicted remuneration case
Best default super funds revealed
ASIC cracks down on scammers
'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown
Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA
Former financial adviser sanctioned by ASIC
ASIC waves red flag at advisers, trustees over Choice products

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach