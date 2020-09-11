NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC takes disqualification decision to Federal Court
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:27PM

The corporate watchdog has refused to back down on a decision to disqualify a Queensland-based self-managed super fund auditor, taking the Administrative Appeals Tribunal's decision to the Federal Court of Australia.

John Gilliland had his ASIC disqualification quashed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on August 5, two years after his original disqualification in August 2018.

At the time, ASIC alleged that Gilliland, alongside another Queensland-based auditor Douglas Coughlan, had violated auditor independence requirements in auditing their own funds, the funds of an immediate family member and the fund of a close family member.

"Self-managed superannuation fund auditors play a fundamental role in promoting confidence in the sector," ASIC Commissioner John Price said at the time.

"ASIC will continue to take action to ensure auditors adhere to ethical standards,"

Gilliland subsequently applied to ASIC for the decision to be reconsidered in September 2018, but the corporate watchdog reaffirmed its disqualification decision.

A month later, Gilliland applied for the AAT to review the decision.

According to his LinkedIn, Gilliland has been a registered company auditor since 1983.

Editor's Choice
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
KANIKA SOOD
Jun Bei Liu's long/short Australian equities fund has won a $300 million top up from a superannuation fund, as it inches back towards its old size.
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ELIZA BAVIN
Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
