ASIC takes disqualification decision to Federal Court

The corporate watchdog has refused to back down on a decision to disqualify a Queensland-based self-managed super fund auditor, taking the Administrative Appeals Tribunal's decision to the Federal Court of Australia.

John Gilliland had his ASIC disqualification quashed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on August 5, two years after his original disqualification in August 2018.

At the time, ASIC alleged that Gilliland, alongside another Queensland-based auditor Douglas Coughlan, had violated auditor independence requirements in auditing their own funds, the funds of an immediate family member and the fund of a close family member.

"Self-managed superannuation fund auditors play a fundamental role in promoting confidence in the sector," ASIC Commissioner John Price said at the time.

"ASIC will continue to take action to ensure auditors adhere to ethical standards,"

Gilliland subsequently applied to ASIC for the decision to be reconsidered in September 2018, but the corporate watchdog reaffirmed its disqualification decision.

A month later, Gilliland applied for the AAT to review the decision.

According to his LinkedIn, Gilliland has been a registered company auditor since 1983.