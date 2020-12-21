NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC takes action against La Trobe Financial
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 21 DEC 2020   2:57PM

ASIC has commenced proceedings, seeking a civil penalty against La Trobe Financial, but the latter plans to fight the claims.

The regulator has taken issue with La Trobe Financial's 90 Day Notice Account and Classic 48 Hour Account.

The two funds in question have minimum investment thresholds of just $10 and allow investors to redeem their money in as little as 48 hours or 90 days.

However, the funds included the caveat in their constitutions that La Trobe Financial could take up to 12 months to meet redemption requests in the event of a liquidity event.

Financial Standard understands that no liquidity event, even through the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, ever occurred that required La Trobe to delay meeting redemptions.

"We have never withheld a monthly distribution and have met all redemption requests promptly and in full," La Trobe Financial said in a media release.

ASIC is also alleging that La Trobe Financial mis-marketed the two funds by referring to them as "capital stable".

ASIC is looking at marketing campaigns across newspapers, magazines, television and radio, and on the firm's website from 1 April 2017 to the present.

ASIC's MoneySmart website defines a capital stable fund as: "A fund that invests across a range of asset classes but with a significant portion in defensive assets such as fixed interest investments and cash and a small portion in growth assets such as shares and property. This type of fund aims to provide a moderate level of income with some capital growth."

In a court filing on the matter, ASIC said that on 29 February 2020, 26.5% of funds in the 48 Hour Account were invested in cash and deposits, and 73.5% of funds in that investment option were invested in first mortgages.

On the same date, 16.2% of funds in the 90 Day Account were invested in cash and deposits and 83.8% of funds in that investment option were invested in first mortgages.

In December 2019, the "capital stable" claims were made in advertisements in Money Magazine (Financial Standard's sister publication), as well as on La Trobe's website.

The regulator is alleging that La Trobe Financial's use of the term "capital stable" was misleading as there was a "risk of substantial loss of capital".

In another set of newspaper advertisements and on La Trobe Financial's website, ASIC alleges that the firm displayed a particular rate of return in relation for each investment option, noting that the performance representations "were misleading or deceptive, or likely to mislead or deceive, because none of the investment options in the Fund were guaranteed to provide any particular rate of return".

But, no investors have lost money in the two funds.

"The Credit Fund has a proud history of performance. Since inception in 1999, no investor has ever suffered any loss of principal in any of the Credit Fund accounts referred to in ASIC's claim," La Trobe Financial said.

La Trobe Financial believes its products are true to label and rejects ASIC's claims.

