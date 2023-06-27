ASIC permanently bans former financial adviser

Former financial adviser John Wertheimer has been banned by the regulator after he was convicted of using the Netwealth platform to access client accounts and make unauthorised transactions.

In May 2020, Wertheimer made 48 unauthorised transactions on the trading accounts of 36 clients using the Netwealth platform.

He also lodged five hard copy investment instruction documents with Netwealth, which contained forged signatures, purporting to relay instructions to deal with financial products on behalf of clients.

Following the charges, Wertheimer pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for providing financial services without authorisation and engaging in dishonest conduct.

Wertheimer was a financial adviser under his own company, John Wertheimer & Associates Pty Ltd, before appointing Picture Wealth Advisory Pty Ltd to service a group of clients.

The ban prevents Wertheimer from engaging in any credit activities and from providing any financial services. It also stops the former Perth adviser from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or another person who engages in credit activities and from performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business or engaging in credit activities.

He was released immediately after entering into a recognisance release order and fined $10,000.

The regulator said Wertheimer has the right to appeal the decision before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.