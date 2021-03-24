ASIC okay with virtual AGMs

The corporate regulator will take a "no action" position on companies holding their annual general meetings via videoconferencing as the COVID protections lapse.

ASIC's no action position will: support the holding of meetings using appropriate technology; facilitate electronic dispatch of notices of meeting including supplementary notices; and allow public companies an additional two months to hold their annual general meetings (AGMs).

Last year on May 5, the government made it legal for companies to switch their meetings (including AGMs) from physical locations to videoconferencing, to cater for pandemic lockdowns.

The move was supported by Australian Banking Association, and the Australasian Investor Relations Association.

But it was panned by others such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) who said virtual AGMs could sacrifice shareholders' ability to engage with the company and raise questions. Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) called virtual AGMs a "sterile format where companies are able to ignore questions, and gloss over details".

The government initially planned for virtual AGMs to be allowed until November 2020 but extended it to March 2020. This was set in Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, which expired on March 21.

"It is important that business has certainty in the current environment. ASIC's position is intended to facilitate businesses to hold their meetings effectively during the ongoing pandemic where there is still uncertainty around restrictions on gatherings and travel," ASIC commissioner Cathie Amour said.

Full details are to be released over coming days. ASIC said it will not be providing a no action position in relation to electronic signatures.