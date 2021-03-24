NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ASIC okay with virtual AGMs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   12:45PM

The corporate regulator will take a "no action" position on companies holding their annual general meetings via videoconferencing as the COVID protections lapse.

ASIC's no action position will: support the holding of meetings using appropriate technology; facilitate electronic dispatch of notices of meeting including supplementary notices; and allow public companies an additional two months to hold their annual general meetings (AGMs).

Last year on May 5, the government made it legal for companies to switch their meetings (including AGMs) from physical locations to videoconferencing, to cater for pandemic lockdowns.

The move was supported by Australian Banking Association, and the Australasian Investor Relations Association.

But it was panned by others such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) who said virtual AGMs could sacrifice shareholders' ability to engage with the company and raise questions. Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) called virtual AGMs a "sterile format where companies are able to ignore questions, and gloss over details".

The government initially planned for virtual AGMs to be allowed until November 2020 but extended it to March 2020. This was set in Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, which expired on March 21.

"It is important that business has certainty in the current environment. ASIC's position is intended to facilitate businesses to hold their meetings effectively during the ongoing pandemic where there is still uncertainty around restrictions on gatherings and travel," ASIC commissioner Cathie Amour said.

Full details are to be released over coming days. ASIC said it will not be providing a no action position in relation to electronic signatures.

Read more: ASICAnnual general meetings
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
ASIC extends olive branch to inside traders
ASIC praises super trustees
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
ASIC takes action against Rest
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
Editor's Choice
Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business
KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed Computershare will spend about $986 million to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services, which has over 26,000 mandates.
Aware to restructure advice offering
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Australia's largest superannuation funds, Aware Super, is restructuring its financial advice team in a move which will result in redundancies.
Mayfair found to have misled
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC's court action against Mayfair 101 has been successful, with the Federal Court finding its advertisements for debenture products were misleading.
RBNZ puts Westpac on notice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has instructed Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sK8u4ZdW