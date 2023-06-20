ASIC flags AI regulation remit

ASIC flags AI regulation remitBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023 12:50PM
Read more: ASIC, Generative AI, McKinsey, Joe Longo, Canada, ChatGPT Copilot, China, European Commission, ISDA/AFMA Derivatives Forum
ASIC flagged it will take a formidable role in regulating how artificial intelligence will impact the securities and corporate sectors.
ASIC chair Joe Longo unveiled much of the regulator's agenda in the short term, with AI taking up a "high and important priority".
Longo told the ISDA/AFMA Derivatives Forum that ASIC will be deeply involved in assessing how the risks and opportunities that come from AI will impact the markets, small businesses, consumers, and the wider economy.
"We will look at other developments in this space as well, such as crypto tech - digitisation of assets, carbon markets, FX, and lending," he said.
In another example, ASIC expects to consult on expanding automated order processing rules to futures markets to reflect developments with AI next financial year.
"We are also planning to update our electronic trading guidance for the same reason," he said.
Longo emphasised the need for "controls alignment with innovation".
"Our expectation is for appropriate controls to be part of the design phase and in place before new tech is switched on. It's important that the whole financial market ecosystem works to uplift controls - just as a convoy must go at the pace of its slowest vessel, so too is the financial ecosystem reduced to the strength of its weakest link," he said.
Longo acknowledged that there is currently no real consensus on how to regulate AI - if at all.
Pointing to global counterparts, the European Commission has led by proposing an AI law.
It takes a risk-based approach, while prohibiting some particular forms of AI, he said.
In the UK a "pro-innovation devolved regulatory model" has been floated, while China and Canada are proposing laws directed at regulating uses of AI.
A study by McKinsey estimated that generative AI could add between $US2.6 trillion to US$4.4 trillion to the global economy annually.
Generative AI, in essence, preternaturally communicates and creates with a user.
It can "write text, compose music, and create digital art that has garnered headlines and persuaded consumers and households to experiment on their own," McKinsey said.
"As a result, a broader set of stakeholders are grappling with generative AI's impact on business and society but without much context to help them make sense of it."
Two leading examples of generative AI are ChatGPT Copilot and Stable Diffusion.
The speed at which generative AI is unfolding will be a challenge for ASIC.
Recent developments, particularly in generative AI, represent a step change, and potentially create new and different risks and issues, Longo said.
"The point is the fear of missed opportunities cannot be allowed to drive poor decisions, outcomes, or controls. While the potential in this field is enormous, our vigilance must be unwavering. The industry will look to you to lead the way," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Schroders Australia appoints new chief executive|
ASIC flags AI regulation remit|
URF investors reject K2 as RE|
Hamilton Lane welcomes local head of private wealth|
|Sponsored by
How do you unlock more value for your clients?
Commercial Property. Powering Advisers. Income yields currently around 5% p.a. See website for important information.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Hugh Humphrey
COUNTPLUS LIMITED