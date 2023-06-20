Newspaper icon
ASIC flags AI regulation remit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023   12:50PM

ASIC flagged it will take a formidable role in regulating how artificial intelligence will impact the securities and corporate sectors.

ASIC chair Joe Longo unveiled much of the regulator's agenda in the short term, with AI taking up a "high and important priority".

Longo told the ISDA/AFMA Derivatives Forum that ASIC will be deeply involved in assessing how the risks and opportunities that come from AI will impact the markets, small businesses, consumers, and the wider economy.

"We will look at other developments in this space as well, such as crypto tech - digitisation of assets, carbon markets, FX, and lending," he said.

In another example, ASIC expects to consult on expanding automated order processing rules to futures markets to reflect developments with AI next financial year.

"We are also planning to update our electronic trading guidance for the same reason," he said.

Longo emphasised the need for "controls alignment with innovation".

"Our expectation is for appropriate controls to be part of the design phase and in place before new tech is switched on. It's important that the whole financial market ecosystem works to uplift controls - just as a convoy must go at the pace of its slowest vessel, so too is the financial ecosystem reduced to the strength of its weakest link," he said.

Longo acknowledged that there is currently no real consensus on how to regulate AI - if at all.

Pointing to global counterparts, the European Commission has led by proposing an AI law.

It takes a risk-based approach, while prohibiting some particular forms of AI, he said.

In the UK a "pro-innovation devolved regulatory model" has been floated, while China and Canada are proposing laws directed at regulating uses of AI.

A study by McKinsey estimated that generative AI could add between $US2.6 trillion to US$4.4 trillion to the global economy annually.

Generative AI, in essence, preternaturally communicates and creates with a user.

It can "write text, compose music, and create digital art that has garnered headlines and persuaded consumers and households to experiment on their own," McKinsey said.

"As a result, a broader set of stakeholders are grappling with generative AI's impact on business and society but without much context to help them make sense of it."

Two leading examples of generative AI are ChatGPT Copilot and Stable Diffusion.

The speed at which generative AI is unfolding will be a challenge for ASIC.

Recent developments, particularly in generative AI, represent a step change, and potentially create new and different risks and issues, Longo said.

"The point is the fear of missed opportunities cannot be allowed to drive poor decisions, outcomes, or controls. While the potential in this field is enormous, our vigilance must be unwavering. The industry will look to you to lead the way," he said.

