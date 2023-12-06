ASIC curbs high-risk offers from online trading providers

ASIC has identified a trend among some online trading providers, presenting high-risk investment opportunities to retail investors, a shift emerging amid the fluctuating market conditions and the decline in retail trading activity post-pandemic.

In a report, the corporate regulator said that it took swift action to disrupt certain high-risk offers, or proposed offers, to retail investors where we were concerned the offers may be unfair, inappropriate or result in poor investor outcomes.

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said: "Our more proactive approach to identifying and disrupting emerging risks and harms is in response to the rapid pace of change we have observed in recent years."

"Licensed online trading providers are required to meet important licensee obligations as gatekeepers for offers of investment products and services to retail clients.

"Where we identify significant harm, we will continue to take strong regulatory action including, where appropriate, commencing court proceedings."

For example, in a case concerning high-risk offers, ASIC discovered a provider intending to initiate a retail securities lending program that would have automatically enrolled clients without any vetting and proposed a fee structure disproportionately favouring the provider. After the regulator expressed its concerns, the provider decided against proceeding with the offer.

In another instance, ASIC noted that multiple providers were considering the integration of crypto-asset trading with their existing regulated offerings, such as securities trading. However, following discussions with ASIC, these providers chose to refrain from offering non-financial product crypto-asset trading alongside their regulated products and services.

Sharesies country manager, Australia Brendan Doggett responded to ASIC's findings saying: "Sharesies welcomes the ASIC's report findings assessing the operations of online trading providers in Australia to better protect retail investors and their wealth with robust safeguards and encourage improved financial literacy and education for the general public to support good investor outcomes."

"The industry has a responsibility to support investors to understand the risk associated with investing with transparent pricing and products - Australians shouldn't be blindsided with complexity."

In 2022-23, ASIC enhanced its oversight of online trading providers, adopting a proactive and risk-based strategy in supervising this group. The regulator conducted thorough assessments of the practices, business models, and product portfolios of various online trading providers to evaluate potential risks and verify their compliance with financial services legislation.