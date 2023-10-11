ASIC cracks down on 11 SMSF auditors

ASIC has acted against 11 SMSF auditors for conduct shortcomings and violating obligations in the quarter ending September 30.

The corporate regulator's action was spurred by the auditors' failures in meeting assurance standards, independence requirements, and adhering to registration conditions.

Notably, these SMSF auditors were flagged and referred to ASIC by the ATO.

"SMSF auditors have a critical role in upholding the integrity of the SMSF sector through annual audits," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court.

Court highlighted that auditors are responsible for overseeing 610,000 SMSFs, holding a combined total of more than $875 billion in funds.

"SMSF auditors play an essential role in supporting confidence in the SMSF sector, and ASIC will continue to take action where their conduct is inadequate," she said.

From July 1 to September 30, ASIC struck off three SMSF auditors: Carlo Celisano, Eamon Lynch, and Brian Townhill. They now find themselves on the regulator's banned and disqualified register, with no recourse for reapplication.

Meanwhile, Anthony Boys, Laurence Carwardine, Gurjeet Singh, Bruno Sternberg, and Mark Turner faced additional conditions on their SMSF auditor registration.

In the same sweep, Jeffrey Leahy, James Ulrich, and Lou Varalla saw their SMSF auditor registrations terminated.