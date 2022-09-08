Newspaper icon
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   11:00AM

ASIC surveillance of managed funds' marketing materials has found several instances of inadequate warnings or disclaimers related to performance and downplaying of risks, leading 13 providers to make amendments.

To date, 13 responsible entities or trustees have voluntarily updated their marketing materials across 18 managed funds, ASIC said. This includes nine registered funds and nine unregistered funds with about $1.4 billion in total assets under management.

Among them, BetaShares updated the marketing materials for its Australian Quality ETF after the regulator showed concern that its advertising of past returns was ambiguous as it did not clearly differentiate the returns of the fund and the returns of the index the fund intends to track.

Collins St Asset Management also updated materials for its Value Fund after ASIC found the advertising didn't source or date the claim that the fund was 'best performing' and presented past returns without sufficiently prominent warnings.

Meanwhile, Boutique Capital as trustee for the Wealthlander Diversified Alternative Fund updates its website and advertisements after ASIC spotted past and target returns on its website without warnings and in advertisements without sufficiently prominent warnings. It has also committed to no longer using the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate as a benchmark after ASIC said it appeared inconsistent with the fund's assets and strategy.

The other REs, trustees and products that have made changes as a result of ASIC's surveillance include AMAL Trustees and the OTG Capital Asset Backed Investment Trust; Australian Secure Capital Fund and the ASCF Premium Capital Fund, ASCF Select Income Fund and the ASCF High Yield Fund; Balmain Fund Administration and the Balmain Discrete Mortgage Income Trust; CFMG Equity and Income Funds Limited and the CFMG First Mortgage & Income Fund and the CFMG Land and Opportunity Fund; and CTSP Funds Management and the TAMIM Fund Credit.

Also among those to withdraw or revise materials is Perpetual Trust Services and the FirstMac High Livez; Truepillars RE and the Truepillars Investment Trust; VentureCrowd Nominees and the Venture Crowd Trust No.0481 (Albany Creek) and the Venture Crowd Trust No.0505; VT No.2 Pty Ltd and the UGC Global Alpha Fund and the UGC Platinum Alpha Fund; and Wentworth Williamson Management and the Wentworth Williamson Stable Income Fund.

ASIC was clear that neither it nor the court has found that any of the 13 REs or trustees have breached any laws. They also haven't made any admissions of guilt or liability, the regulator said.

"In conveying our concerns to these responsible entities and trustees, we have secured timely and voluntary amendments to the funds' marketing materials," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

She added that the regulator's primary concern is that retail investors and potentially unsophisticated wholesale investors are making important investment decisions based on marketing materials that don't accurately represent fund performance. Product providers must be sure not to stray into 'fair weather' marketing, she said.

"ASIC's surveillance into marketing of fund performance and risk is ongoing. Where we find poor conduct, we will take prompt action to protect consumers and hold responsible entities, trustees and investment managers to account," Chester said.

"We will deploy a range of regulatory interventions, from our recent use of stop orders through to court action where warranted."

Read more: ASICASCF Select Income FundKaren ChesterWentworth Williamson ManagementAMAL TrusteesASCF High Yield FundASCF Premium Capital FundAustralian Secure Capital FundBalmain Discrete Mortgage Income TrustBalmain Fund AdministrationBetaSharesBoutique CapitalCollins St Asset ManagementCTSP Funds ManagementFirstMac High LivezOTG Capital Asset Backed Investment TrustReserve Bank of AustraliaTAMIM Fund CreditTruepillars Investment TrustTruepillars REUGC Global Alpha FundUGC Platinum Alpha FundVentureCrowd NomineesWealthlander Diversified Alternative Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

