ASIC cancels FTX Australia's licence

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUL 2023   12:43PM

ASIC has cancelled the Australian financial services licence of embattled crypto company FTX.

The regulator explained that until 12 July 2024 the company may provide limited financial services that relate to the termination of existing derivatives with clients.

It added the cancellation has no effect on requirements for FTX Australia to continue as a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, and to have arrangements for compensating retail clients.

FTX entered voluntary administration on November 11, and the regulator suspended its AFSL until 15 May 2023, which was subsequently extended to 24 July 2023.

KordaMentha partners John Mouawad, Scott Langdon and Rahul Goyal were appointed as voluntary administrators of FTX Australia and its subsidiary, FTX Express Pty Ltd, which operates a digital currency exchange not regulated by ASIC.

In the US, FTX Trading, West Real Shires Services (trading as FTX US) and other affiliated companies also commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

FTX Trading became the ultimate holding company of FTX Australia on 23 September 2021.

Before its suspension, FTX Australia's licence permitted it to deal in, make a market for and provide general advice relating to derivatives, and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

In the early months of 2022, the collapse of the exchange took place subsequent to a report by CoinDesk that brought to light possible concerns regarding leverage and solvency.

These concerns were associated with trading activities connected to Alamenda Research, which had affiliations with FTX.

Later that year its former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down following the company's filing for bankruptcy and was later arrested on allegations he embezzled billions of dollars from client funds.

Bankman-Fried has since pleaded not guilty to all charges.

