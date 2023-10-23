ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal

Disgraced former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins has been banned from providing financial services or controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business for eight years.

At the start of the year, Collins was barred by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) over integrity breaches following an investigation that found he let confidential law reform plans slip.

Collins was undoubtedly the initial thread to unravel the embattled PwC, as the fallout from the nation's largest tax scandal continues to publicly unfold.

The regulator said it found that Collins disclosed confidential information he obtained in his roles as a tax advisor to the Commonwealth Treasury and the Australian Board of Taxation.

Accordingly, ASIC found that Collins was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services and that it was in the public interest to prevent him from working in the financial services industry.

For the duration of his ban, the regulator said Collins cannot provide financial services, control an entity that carries on a financial services business or perform any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business.

Collins has the right to appeal its decision via Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The ban coincided with PwC publishing a suite of documents that aim to address the firm's governance, culture, and accountability. The PwC Action Plan includes recommendations from independent reviewer Ziggy Switkowski.

As part of the plan, PwC said it will apply corporate governance principles and recommendations handed down by the ASX to the extent it is feasible. According to the firm, this will include the appointment of at least three non-executives, including a non-executive chair, to its governance board.

Further, it will publish comprehensive, audited financial statements by September 2025.

PwC said the plan is built on five key commitments to drive change and is supported by several key actions.

The first initial action highlighted by PwC is putting its purpose and values at the core of everything it does. To achieve this initiative PwC said it will conduct a gap-analysis to identify a firm-wide target culture focused on restoring trust.

Its next commitment looks to increase the independence and effectiveness of the governance board. PwC reinforced its plan to adopt ASX guidance and appoint new staff to support the action.

Further, it will improve discipline and rigour of executive decision making by formalising the management leadership team as the enterprise level decision making and risk management forum.

Next PwC will look to strengthen risk and conflict management​ and accountabilities by bolstering the voice and mandate of the central risk function, including the appointment of an external chief risk officer.

Lastly, it will embed a culture and practice of constructive challenge which, according to the firm, will further empower its people and partners to ask questions and challenge the decisions and behaviours of others within the firm.

In an open letter, PwC Australia chief executive Kevin Burrows said the firm is identifying and accepting its failures and beginning to chart its path forward.

"We realise the challenge ahead, but we also view it as an opportunity to start with a blank page, working with our clients and stakeholders to set a higher bar for our industry," he said.

"Our vision is to become the leading professional services firm, built on the highest ethical and professional standards with integrity at our core, a firm that delivers purposeful and sustained outcomes in everything we do."

Further Burrows said PwC has listened, is learning and will change.

"PwC Australia accepts full responsibility and is deeply sorry for the misconduct that occurred and notes that significant repairs have been made and will continue to be made," he concluded.