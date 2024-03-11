ASIC, APRA issues more FAR guidance

APRA and ASIC have released more information about the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) in preparation for the March 15 launch date.

The regulators unveiled several key materials for the financial services sector, which were under consultation since last July.

The outcome of the consultation has led to the release of the Financial Accountability Regime Act (Information for register) Regulator Rules 2024, which asks firms to provide key information when registering an accountable person.

This asks for information such as the accountable person's date of birth, company commencement date, phone number, email, and key responsibilities.

Financial Accountability Regime (Consequential Amendments) Transitional Rules 2024 asks authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) for information relating to their existing accountable persons under the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) at the transition point to the FAR.

The package of materials also asks ADIs for descriptions of key functions to assist banking entities in the allocation of key functions.

The FAR will first target the banking sector from March 15. For the superannuation and insurance sectors, the regime will take effect on 15 March 2025.

APRA and ASIC said they will soon consult on the proposed key functions for insurance and superannuation entities.

The Financial Accountability Regime Bill 2023 passed the upper and lower houses of parliament on 5 September 2023.

The FAR aims to strengthen the responsibility and accountability framework for APRA-regulated entities in the banking, insurance, and superannuation industries, specifically among their directors and senior executives. It replaces the BEAR, which came into effect on 1 July 2018.