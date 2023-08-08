Are indexes the next target for greenwashing investigations?

ASIC's latest action against Vanguard for allegations of greenwashing in a bond fund raises the question of whether the market regulator will crack down on index providers and other third-party service providers for greenwashing as well.

Last month, ASIC announced it is taking Vanguard to federal court, alleging Vanguard "made false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct liable to mislead the public in representing that all securities in the Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund (Hedged) (Fund) were screened against certain ESG criteria."

ASIC said investments in the fund were based on the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Aggregate SRI Exclusions Float Adjusted Index and "Vanguard claimed the index excluded issuers with significant business activities in a range of industries, including those involving fossil fuels.

"However, ASIC alleges that ESG research was not conducted over a significant proportion of issuers of bonds in the Index and therefore the fund," ASIC said.

As of February 2021, ASIC alleges the index and the fund included issuers that violated the applicable ESG criteria, including 42 issuers in the index that collectively issued at least 180 bonds; and within the fund, at least 14 issuers that collectively issued at least 27 bonds.

Vanguard self-identified and self-reported the breach to ASIC in early 2021 after identifying that while the fund was managed in alignment with the Bloomberg index methodology, "the descriptions of the exclusionary screens published by the index provider and within Vanguard's Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) were not sufficiently detailed."

Vanguard noted it has undertaken "a range of measures to strengthen the end-to-end product disclosure process including but not limited to our range of ESG offerings.

A spokesperson for ASIC confirmed to FS Sustainability that Bloomberg and MSCI do not hold any relevant Australian Financial Services Licences.

But the market regulator issued a warning.

"ASIC is actively considering the conduct and obligations of third-party service providers to sustainable finance product issuers," the spokesperson said. "ASIC's jurisdiction includes, but is not limited to, providers with an AFSL, credit licence, otherwise engaging in financial services or those who have disclosure obligations such as market participants."

If ASIC took action on index providers or other third-party providers, it would put the Australian market regulator in line with other jurisdictions. In March, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a letter to CEOs of index providers, warning them that in the FCA's general view, ESG disclosures are poor.

"There were often instances where benchmark administrators did not provide sufficient detail and description of the ESG factors considered in their benchmark methodologies," the FCA said.

"Some firms had failed to fully implement the disclosure requirements introduced in the Low Carbon Benchmarks Regulation (UK version of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/2089). We also evaluated the robustness and reliability of ESG benchmarks. We saw examples where benchmark administrators had failed to implement their ESG benchmarks' methodologies correctly."

The FCA warned index providers that where firms "fail to consider our feedback, we will deploy our formal supervisory tools and, where appropriate, consider enforcement action in line with the FCA's Approach to Enforcement."

Zenith Investment Partners head of responsible investment and sustainability Dugald Higgins said fund managers "need to tread with care" when it comes to using and assessing indexes as part of fund construction.

"The ACCC have recently released draft guidelines on environmental and sustainability claims," Higgins noted. "One of the many issues called out is use of 'third party certifications' as a way of substantiating claims. While not referencing ESG data providers directly, we see parallels and we note other jurisdictions moving more overtly on ESG indices."

"...Providers of ESG ratings (which many of these indices rely on) are also coming under further scrutiny in both Europe and the UK. Ultimately, until green taxonomies are widespread, and definitions become more harmonised, the ESG or sustainability characteristics of these indices remain a highly subjective issue."

Higgins noted that Zenith does not rate either of the Vanguard funds which have been pulled up by ASIC on greenwashing grounds.

However, when assessing funds or ETFs that track customised, non-market weight indexes, particularly ESG/SRI/responsible investment indices, Zenith considers a host of other aspects above the index tracking, including why the manager selected the index, how it relates to design, if the "manager appreciates the implications of the index methodology regarding the intention and design of the product and the indexation method employed to track the index," and how the manager conducts ongoing monitoring of the index constituents for the purposes of general investment management activities as well as stewardship activities.

"Unsurprisingly, we've found over the years that managers of index strategies vary widely in sophistication meeting these aspects," Higgins said. "Some managers are quite sophisticated, but for others management of these issues is rudimentary at best. These managers often believe that focussing on efficiency (balancing tracking error vs cost) is the only consideration.

"While an integral part of indexation, when dealing with non-financial issues like RI it's not that simple. There needs to be ingrained understanding of the issues material to the companies making up the index not only in how that's related to index construction, but what it means for stewardship activities."

The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) has certified the Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund as part of its RI Certification Program. It was most recently assessed by RIAA in September 2022.

RIAA conducted a spot check on the product since the ASIC allegations were revealed and based on the information they have reviewed, they are satisfied that the issues that are the subject of these proceedings have been remedied, and the current disclosures of the product meet the requirements of RIAA Certification, RIAA told FS Sustainability.

"We use the term "spot check" to recognise that this review has taken place mid-certification cycle," explained RIAA head of certification and ratings, Shalini Samuel. "In general, a spot check can range all the way to a full reassessment against all relevant guidance, which is closer to what happened with this Vanguard product."

The Vanguard product (both an Australian dollar hedged and a NZ dollar hedged version are rated by RIAA) first achieved RIAA Certification in 2018 and then in 2020, at which time RIAA assessed the manager's process for examining portfolio constituents during rebalancing dates as part of the certification process.

When the breach was identified by Vanguard in 2021, it did inform RIAA, RIAA confirmed.

"What this case has demonstrated for everyone involved is that it is essential the fund managers engage closely to ensure the index does deliver as expected by the fund.," Samuel noted. "What RIAA looks for is precision, clarity and alignment. Fund managers must be absolutely precise and clear about what the fund does and doesn't do. Assessment for certification occurs at a point in time after which point a product may be reviewed mid-cycle if a spot check is triggered, and then again at recertification."

When the ASIC allegations were revealed on 25 July, RIAA examined the products to see if the current practices of the products in question including portfolio holdings disclosure and product labelling lined up with RIAA Certification requirements, Samuel said.

"This could have resulted in anything between decertifying and unpublishing the products on our Responsible Returns website, to maintaining their certification and communicating this with key stakeholders of our program," she explained. "The second thing we did was to revisit past correspondence between Vanguard and ourselves, to have a discussion with Vanguard, and in doing both, we found that our expectations of remediation were met.

"In general terms, all products seeking RIAA certification are examined for their practices and processes against Responsible Investment Standard, and when a breach is reported/revealed through self-reporting or other channels, we ascertain any practice gaps associated with the breach and how and by when the breach can be remedied."

Morningstar does not rate the Vanguard ETF that is related to the bond fund, noted Morningstar associate director, manager research Justin Walsh. Walsh explains that for index ETF products that they do rate, Morningstar evaluates the index rules that govern the products.

"The most important thing is understanding the index rules," said Morningstar associate director, manager research Justin Walsh. "We would talk to the provider and go through what were the particular index rules, did they ask for any particular additional screens, etc., what were the screens, and then work to understand the differences between those screens and the parent index and how that occurred, and we would look to larger or more notable exclusions."

"I think it does also highlight challenges for index managers - when you are not individually assessing every single security that you buy, what are the chances that you are going to pick up a mistake from the index provider which can flow through," Walsh said. "It is very unusual to miss something in equities, but with bond funds with more complexity and a much larger universe, you can see how it happens."

"A good question to ask is who bears the blame," Walsh said. "The product provider obviously bears the blame, but if I outsource the work to a third party provider, do they bear some blame as well?"