APRA slaps extra conditions on Insignia trustees

The prudential regulator has placed additional conditions on Insignia Financial's RSE licence over governance and risk management issues, including delaying the transfer member benefits to other funds.

The additional conditions apply to IOOF Investment Management, Nulis Nominees, OnePath Custodians and Oasis Fund Management.

APRA said the conditions relate to governance and risk management deficiencies that were either identified by APRA or self-reported by Insignia, with the most significant being IOOF Investment Management's failure to transfer member benefits to other funds in a timely manner and a breach by OnePath Custodians of a previous APRA direction.

"The Insignia Trustees make up the largest retail superannuation fund in Australia. As such, APRA expects a high standard of governance and risk management practices to ensure their members' interests are protected," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"As the Insignia Trustees have grown substantially in recent years, it is important their governance and risk frameworks remain fit for purpose - especially given the group's increased size and complexity. We particularly want to see improvements in the Insignia Trustees' whole system of governance and risk management, including practices, processes and frameworks, so that they are operating consistently

and effectively."

Effective yesterday, Insignia's trustees must enhance their governance in relation to member outcomes, oversight of service providers, risk, compliance and managing conflicts of interest. They must also appoint an independent expert to examine operational frameworks and processes, and rectify any issues identified by the expert.

Further, IOOF Investment Management must now comply with its legal obligation in relation to the transfer of member benefits, and OnePath Custodians must appoint an independent expert to investigate the root cause of its breach.

These conditions partly supersede conditions placed on IOOF Investment Management in December 2018 and Nulis in August 2020, APRA said.

In response, Insignia said: "Insignia Financial is committed to supporting its superannuation trustees to uplift their governance and risk management frameworks and practices to meet APRA's requirements. Implementation of a number of actions required under the additional licence conditions has already commenced, including work to uplift products and systems."

The company added that it's confident this process will "support its ambition to create financial wellbeing for all Australians."