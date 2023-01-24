Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA slaps conditions on Diversa

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 JAN 2023   12:43PM

The regulator has placed additional conditions on the trustee's RSE licence, flagging serious concerns with Diversa's ability to manage risks and deliver quality outcomes for members.

APRA explained that the new conditions are designed to address concerns related to the adequacy of Diversa's resources to manage risks and meet regulatory and compliance obligations; heightened inherent business risks driven by the complex structure and operations of Diversa; and concerns related to Diversa's ability to deliver quality member outcomes, including in relation to high fees and poor investment performance.

They seek to codify recommendations of a third-party review of Diversa's operating model, APRA said.

Diversa is home to about 320,000 members and over $11 billion in retirement savings. It is trustee of several superannuation products, including Future Super, Verve Super, and ING Superannuation. It also provides trustee services to the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan, which is home to Cruelty Free Super, mobiSuper, Spaceship and Student Super, and OneSuper, whose sub-plans include Allan Gray Super and Superhero Super.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the conditions set baseline expectations for independent trustees.

"The inherent complexity of the independent trustee model, with one trustee having oversight over a substantial number of funds, sub-funds and products, requires significant resourcing to ensure quality member outcomes," Cole said.

"These licence conditions set the minimum standard for governance, risk, outsourcing and oversight, and member outcomes to ensure that Diversa is in the best position to continue as a trustee in the long term."

Diversa and its suite of super products has been plagued with scandal in recent times. Last year, numerous products were shuttered after they failed to reach meaningful scale.

In December 2022, ASIC fined Diversa over alleged greenwashing. The allegations related to statements made by Cruelty Free Super which overstated the use of investment screens.

In August 2022, mobiSuper and its licensee ZIB Financial paid $250,000 for breaching superannuation advice laws.

Meanwhile, in December the Administrative Appeals Tribunal overturned a ban on Spaceship's former chair Paul Dortkamp, while its former chief executive was also banned in 2022 after he was found to have dishonestly obtained a qualification by having a subordinate employee complete his assessments.

In the latest iteration of the APRA heatmaps, OneSuper was flagged in relation to sustainability of member outcomes. The data shows that, to June 2022 end, the RSE's net cash flow ratio (three-year average) was -6.79%. Its high fees were also highlighted, with its administration fees on a $50,000 disclosed at 0.64%.

Read more: DiversaAPRARSECruelty Free SuperING SuperannuationmobiSuperOneSuperSpaceshipAdministrative Appeals TribunalAllan Gray SuperASICFuture SuperMargaret ColePaul DortkampStudent SuperSuperhero SuperTidswell Master Superannuation PlanVerve SuperZIB Financial
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brighter Super revamps board structure
Strengths and weaknesses in DC systems: Comparison
Don't call it a comeback: APRA on IDII
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
Bloom raises $500,000 in seed funding
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey
ASIC commissioner to join Vanguard

Editor's Choice

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Brighter Super revamps board structure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.