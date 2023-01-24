APRA slaps conditions on Diversa

The regulator has placed additional conditions on the trustee's RSE licence, flagging serious concerns with Diversa's ability to manage risks and deliver quality outcomes for members.

APRA explained that the new conditions are designed to address concerns related to the adequacy of Diversa's resources to manage risks and meet regulatory and compliance obligations; heightened inherent business risks driven by the complex structure and operations of Diversa; and concerns related to Diversa's ability to deliver quality member outcomes, including in relation to high fees and poor investment performance.

They seek to codify recommendations of a third-party review of Diversa's operating model, APRA said.

Diversa is home to about 320,000 members and over $11 billion in retirement savings. It is trustee of several superannuation products, including Future Super, Verve Super, and ING Superannuation. It also provides trustee services to the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan, which is home to Cruelty Free Super, mobiSuper, Spaceship and Student Super, and OneSuper, whose sub-plans include Allan Gray Super and Superhero Super.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the conditions set baseline expectations for independent trustees.

"The inherent complexity of the independent trustee model, with one trustee having oversight over a substantial number of funds, sub-funds and products, requires significant resourcing to ensure quality member outcomes," Cole said.

"These licence conditions set the minimum standard for governance, risk, outsourcing and oversight, and member outcomes to ensure that Diversa is in the best position to continue as a trustee in the long term."

Diversa and its suite of super products has been plagued with scandal in recent times. Last year, numerous products were shuttered after they failed to reach meaningful scale.

In December 2022, ASIC fined Diversa over alleged greenwashing. The allegations related to statements made by Cruelty Free Super which overstated the use of investment screens.

In August 2022, mobiSuper and its licensee ZIB Financial paid $250,000 for breaching superannuation advice laws.

Meanwhile, in December the Administrative Appeals Tribunal overturned a ban on Spaceship's former chair Paul Dortkamp, while its former chief executive was also banned in 2022 after he was found to have dishonestly obtained a qualification by having a subordinate employee complete his assessments.

In the latest iteration of the APRA heatmaps, OneSuper was flagged in relation to sustainability of member outcomes. The data shows that, to June 2022 end, the RSE's net cash flow ratio (three-year average) was -6.79%. Its high fees were also highlighted, with its administration fees on a $50,000 disclosed at 0.64%.