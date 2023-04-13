APRA defers CPS 230 introduction

APRA is pushing back the implementation of its new operational risk management standard following industry feedback.

Prudential Standard CPS 230 Operational Risk Management (CPS 230) was initially intended to take effect 1 January 2024 but will now not be introduced until 1 July 2025. Additionally, a transitional period will apply to pre-existing contractual arrangements with service providers, with the standard's requirements applying from the earlier of the next contract renewal or 1 July 2026.

The changes follow a request from stakeholders during consultation for more time to prepare.

CPS 230 is intended to replace five existing standards: Prudential Standard CPS 231 Outsourcing (CPS 231) and Prudential Standard CPS 232 Business Continuity Management (CPS 232) that apply to ADIs, life insurers and general insurers, the equivalent superannuation standards Prudential Standard SPS 231 Outsourcing (SPS 231) and Prudential Standard SPS 232 Business Continuity Management (SPS 232) and the private health insurance standard Prudential Standard HPS 231 Outsourcing (HPS 231).

It is intended to improve operational risk practices through enhanced focus of boards and senior management and minimising the impact of disruptions to customers and the system. It requires entities to effectively manage all operational risks, maintain critical operations through severe business disruptions and manage the risks arising from service providers, particularly those deemed to be material.

The regulator notes that operational risk management is of particular importance for superannuation funds, given that so much of their operations are outsourced and their need to always be serving members' best financial interests.

APRA said it plans to issue a final version of the standard in mid-2023.